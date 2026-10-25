'Summer House' Star Jesse Solomon Casts Doubt on Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Romance After Scandal

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Jesse Solomon, a cast member from Summer House, recently opened up about his suspicions regarding Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship prior to their public announcement. During an appearance on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jesse, 32, shared his observations of the couple's growing closeness. “There was a lot of just, like, flirting,” Jesse stated, suggesting that the chemistry between Amanda and West was evident to those around them. He recounted a moment when West joined the group for brunch but later went out with Amanda without informing the rest of the cast. “The boys went to brunch one day, and West went to brunch with Amanda after and didn’t tell us he was going to brunch with her,” he explained.

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West Wilson's Secret Outings With Amanda Batula

Source: @WESTLING.CONRAD/INSTAGRAM Jesse Solomon said he noticed flirting between Amanda Batula and West Wilson before they publicly confirmed their romance.

Additionally, Jesse described an encounter with Amanda's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, when they unexpectedly ran into Amanda and West at a bar in March, prior to their relationship becoming public. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, the Summer House cast remained unaware of Amanda and West's romance despite it developing for over a month. “This has been going on for at least a month and a half, but they kept it completely under wraps,” the insider revealed. Jesse recounted feeling offended when he learned that West and Amanda had gone out for dinner without him during a trip to Miami. “That was late Feb,” he noted. However, he eventually came to understand the situation better.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Confirmed Their Relationship

Source: @WESTLING.CONRAD/INSTAGRAM Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship in a joint Instagram statement on March 31, approximately two months after Amanda Batula announced her separation from Kyle Cooke.

On March 31, Amanda and West confirmed their relationship in a joint Instagram statement, just two months after Amanda announced her separation from Kyle. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” they stated. Their statement highlighted the complexities of their relationship dynamics, stating: “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

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Jesse Solomon Revealed His Feelings of Betrayal

Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon recalled unexpectedly encountering Amanda Batula and West Wilson at a bar in March, when Amanda Batula was estranged from her husband, Kyle Cooke.

In their message, they emphasized the importance of their longstanding friendship, which they believe laid the groundwork for their romantic connection. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care,” they added. The Summer House cast is eager to learn more about the timeline of Amanda and West's relationship. “They are all going,” a source said, indicating that tensions may rise as questions are raised. Jesse expressed his lingering suspicions about the couple's secret romance, revealing that he found out about their relationship at the same time as everyone else. “They both denied it to my face multiple times,” he stated. He also mentioned receiving a text from Amanda apologizing for lying, saying, “I’m sorry that I lied to you.” However, Jesse indicated that West has not reached out to apologize, noting, “the trust is a little broken” between them.

Source: MEGA Jesse Solomon said Amanda Batula apologized for lying to him, but he indicated that West Wilson had not contacted him to offer an apology.