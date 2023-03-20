Amanda Bynes Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold After She's Found Wandering Around Outside With No Clothes On
Troubled actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found wandering the streets of downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on.
According to the report, in the early hours of Sunday, March 19, the star waved over car and informed them she needed help because she was coming off a psychotic episode.
Bynes, 36, called 911 herself, and upon arriving at a station, a mental health team believed it was necessary for her to be placed under the 5150. The She's the Man lead was unharmed and is currently hospitalized, though it's unclear how long she'll stay there.
The ordeal comes almost exactly one year after her 9-year conservatorship ended. For that time period, her mother, Lynne Bynes, was in charge of the Nickelodeon alum's personal and financial choices, but after battling substance abuse and working to improve her mental health, it was found that "the protection of the court is no longer necessary."
Leading up the termination of the conservatorship, the Hairspray star appeared to be improving, with an insider telling one outlet in 2020 that she's in a "much healthier place."
Though she hasn't acted in years, she did purse her passion to work in the fashion industry, earning a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2018.
Meanwhile, her on-off relationship with Paul Michael has always been rocky, though after calling off their engagement for the second time, they reunited in October 2022.
Things appeared to have hit rock bottom last April, as police were called to their home during an argument. While Michael claimed Bynes was using drugs and being erratic, she countered that he was the one acting out, admitting she was "afraid" of what he may do.
As OK! reported, Bynes' loved ones have feared his bad temper could result in him being violent towards her.
TMZ was the first to report the news of the actress' psychiatric hold.