Amanda Bynes Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold After She's Found Wandering Around Outside With No Clothes On

Bynes, 36, called 911 herself, and upon arriving at a station, a mental health team believed it was necessary for her to be placed under the 5150. The She's the Man lead was unharmed and is currently hospitalized, though it's unclear how long she'll stay there.

The ordeal comes almost exactly one year after her 9-year conservatorship ended. For that time period, her mother, Lynne Bynes, was in charge of the Nickelodeon alum's personal and financial choices, but after battling substance abuse and working to improve her mental health, it was found that "the protection of the court is no longer necessary."