Child star Amanda Bynes — who was recently spotted out and about for the first time in six months — has had a rocky road to recovery over the past few years. According to a source, the What A Girl Wants star is in a “much healthier place” these days.

The insider told E! News that Bynes’ new fiancé, Paul Michael, has been a “great influence on her” and an “advocate for her sobriety,” adding: “He’s just a really wonderful, nice person.”

Despite their on again-off again relationship, Bynes revealed that she was “still engaged to tha [sic] love of my life Paul” in May. “Spent the last 2 months in treatment,” she wrote on Instagram. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.”

The Nickelodeon star has kept a low profile as of late, and made her first public appearance last week wearing an engagement ring.

Bynes has kept busy by resuming her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), where she is currently taking online classes. She has about another year of courses left to go before receiving her Bachelor’s degree.

The source added that Bynes and Michael “don’t live together,” at the moment, but that the couple do “spend a lot of time together.”

The She’s The Man actress is still residing in a “sober living community” and overall is “doing great right now.”

Bynes has always had a love of fashion and an interest in creating her own clothing line. In February, the controversial star took a moment to “check in” via her Instagram Story, where she thanked her loyal fans for supporting her and expressed her intention to design a fashion collection of her own.

“‘Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers,” she said at the time. “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

The enigmatic star has changed her Instagram handle several times over the course of many years. She most recently changed it to “Matte Black Fragrance,” alluding to the idea that a perfume collection may be in the works.