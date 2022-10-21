Amanda Bynes Is Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael After She Was Scared Of His 'Alarming Behavior'

Just months after former actress Amanda Bynes called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael for the second time, it seems the comedian has reportedly rekindled her relationship.

Though the pair previously made headlines with their split last July, it seems they were only apart for roughly two weeks, reuniting in early August, per an inside source.

Bynes and Michael have remained tight-lipped about their purportedly renewed relationship, yet the She’s The Man leading lady recently dropped a hint the pair were spending time together again, posting a photo of herself holding a mystery man’s hands, which news outlets later confirmed to be Michael’s.