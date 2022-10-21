Amanda Bynes Is Reportedly Back Together With Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael After She Was Scared Of His 'Alarming Behavior'
Just months after former actress Amanda Bynes called off her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael for the second time, it seems the comedian has reportedly rekindled her relationship.
Though the pair previously made headlines with their split last July, it seems they were only apart for roughly two weeks, reuniting in early August, per an inside source.
Bynes and Michael have remained tight-lipped about their purportedly renewed relationship, yet the She’s The Man leading lady recently dropped a hint the pair were spending time together again, posting a photo of herself holding a mystery man’s hands, which news outlets later confirmed to be Michael’s.
The couple, who have dated on and off since 2019 were previously set to say “I do," however it seems Bynes and Michael are said to be taking their romance slow this time around, putting their walk down the aisle on the back burner, sources allege. While marriage may not be a priority since getting back together, the pair are reportedly living together, shacking up at Bynes’ home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Prior to their multiple splits and reunions, the couple made headlines earlier this year after Michael called authorities as Bynes alleged he was using crack cocaine, as OK! previously reported.
After arriving at the couple’s home at 2:30 am on April 28, Michael allegedly told police that the Nickelodeon alum was out of control, claiming that the star had consumed ADHD medication and that the two had gotten into an argument.
Bynes later took to Instagram to dispute this recollection of events, alleging that Michael was actually the one acting erratically.
"Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at MILF porn,” Bynes wrote on Instagram shortly after the incident, adding that Michael then “vandalized his mom’s home,” broke all of her pictures” and even “put salmon under her bed.”
Bynes then claimed that she had “found Paul’s stash of crack cocaine,” claiming that Michael had “been using for the past six months” and “needs serious help.”
“His behavior’s alarming,” she shared, “and I’m afraid of what he’ll do.”
TMZ previously reported on Bynes and Michael’s recent reunion.