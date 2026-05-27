Amanda Bynes Apologizes for Being 'So Awkward' While Showing Fans Her Latest Fashion Splurge: Watch
May 27 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes was excited to show off her latest splurge despite feeling a little awkward on camera.
“I just bought a pair of Doc Martens and wanted to show everybody,” Bynes, 40, said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 26, as she turned the camera toward her footwear.
Amanda Bynes Apologized for Being 'Awkward'
Stopping for a moment to debut the black boots before returning the lens to herself, she admitted, "Oh wow, I panned down before I was even prepared to do that. I’m so sorry, that was so awkward."
"But anyways, the new Doc Martens that I just bought are platforms," she continued. "I just want to make a cute post about them because I really like how they look. Here, take a look again."
Amanda Bynes Often Shares Style Moments Online
The She's the Man actress often takes her followers along as she switches up her style, doing so earlier this month when she showed off bright blue brows.
In addition to her cosmetic enhancements, Bynes has been focused on losing the weight she gained from "being depressed."
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Amanda Bynes Focused on Losing Weight After Dealing With Mental Health Issues
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
The Sydney White star has faced ongoing mental health challenges in recent years, notably being placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after she was found walking unclothed in Los Angeles.
Amanda Bynes Used Ozempic to Drop the Weight
Nearly a year later, in June 2024, the Hairspray actress revealed she was using Ozempic to help slim down. By that November, Bynes said she lost 20 pounds using GLP-1 medication after experimenting with different forms.
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she told fans on social media in November 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
The former child star revealed she initially gained weight after using the pill but found success after switching to the injection.
"So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me," she continued. "I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
Bynes dropped 10 more pounds by that December, and she reportedly has her eyes set on losing an additional 30 pounds to achieve her "dream body."