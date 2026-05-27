Amanda Bynes Apologizes for Being 'So Awkward' While Showing Fans Her Latest Fashion Splurge: Watch

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Amanda Bynes was excited to show off her latest splurge despite feeling a little awkward on camera. “I just bought a pair of Doc Martens and wanted to show everybody,” Bynes, 40, said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 26, as she turned the camera toward her footwear.

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Amanda Bynes Apologized for Being 'Awkward'

Source: amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off new Doc Marten platform boots on May 26.

Stopping for a moment to debut the black boots before returning the lens to herself, she admitted, "Oh wow, I panned down before I was even prepared to do that. I’m so sorry, that was so awkward." "But anyways, the new Doc Martens that I just bought are platforms," she continued. "I just want to make a cute post about them because I really like how they look. Here, take a look again."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by OK! Magazine (@okmagazine) Source: amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off her new Doc Martens in a video posted via her Instagram Stories.

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Amanda Bynes Often Shares Style Moments Online

Source: amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes often shares candid moments online with her fans.

The She's the Man actress often takes her followers along as she switches up her style, doing so earlier this month when she showed off bright blue brows. In addition to her cosmetic enhancements, Bynes has been focused on losing the weight she gained from "being depressed."

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Amanda Bynes Focused on Losing Weight After Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Source: MEGA; amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes explained she gained 20 pounds from 'being depressed.'

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." The Sydney White star has faced ongoing mental health challenges in recent years, notably being placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after she was found walking unclothed in Los Angeles.

Amanda Bynes Used Ozempic to Drop the Weight

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has lost more than 30 pounds in her weight-loss journey.