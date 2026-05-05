Amanda Bynes Shows Off Blue Eyebrows While Giving Fans a Glimpse Inside Her Makeup Routine: See Before-and-After Photos

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Amanda Bynes gave fans a candid look at her beauty routine, putting her bold brows front and center. The former child star, 40, got ready from the passenger seat of her car in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4.

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Amanda Bynes Showed Off Makeup Routine

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes has been recently seen sporting bright blue eyebrows.

In the clip, she wore her bleached blonde hair in a half-up, half down style as she used a pencil to give her eyebrows a bright blue hue. The She's the Man actress kept things casual for the outing, sporting a dark gray crewneck sweatshirt.

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Amanda Bynes Rocked Bold Blue Eyebrows

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes debuted bleached blonde hair after formerly rocking a dark brunette shade.

Bynes documented the process, revealing the finished look at the end. The Amanda Show star is no stranger to a dramatic transformation, recently trading her dark brunette hair for a bright blonde shade. She's also made strides in recent years toward her mental health, first revealing she was "doing a lot better" in March 2024 and focusing on losing the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed."

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Amanda Bynes Marked 20-Pound Weight Loss

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes reached her 20-pound weight loss goal in November 2025.

In November 2025, Bynes revealed she reached the milestone with the help of Ozempic. "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in a video clip posted at the time. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” She noted that she tried both pill and injection forms of the medication to see which one better suits her lifestyle. “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” the Hairspray actress recalled. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Amanda Bynes Hopes to Lose 30 More Pounds

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes reportedly hopes to lose 30 more pounds to achieve her 'dream body.'