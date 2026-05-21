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Amanda Bynes Undergoes Shocking Transformation as She Debuts Bedazzled Eyebrows During L.A. Outing

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA/@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes added a questionable face accessory that was a stark change from her typically dark eyebrows.

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May 21 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes underwent yet another transformation.

The former child star, who typically keeps her eyebrows thick and dark, lined her arches with a row of silver jewels.

The new look was present as Bynes, 40, strolled solo in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, May 20.

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Image of Amanda Bynes now has bedazzled eyebrows.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes now has bedazzled eyebrows.

In the paparazzi photos, she held a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, a Starbucks beverage and a black shoulder bag. The Nickelodeon alum flew under the radar in casual attire, donning a black T-shirt, long shorts and brown slippers.

Earlier this month, Bynes once again shocked fans with blue eyebrows as she held hands with boyfriend Zachary Kahn on a walk through Los Angeles.

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Inside Amanda Bynes' Weight-Loss Journey

Image of Amanda Bynes is taking a GLP-1 medication.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes is taking a GLP-1 medication.

Facial features aside, the Amanda Show star recently flaunted her dramatic weight loss in a G-string thong on Tuesday, May 12. She turned to the side and captured a mirror selfie of herself wearing a low-hanging maxi skirt that exposed her backside.

In December 2025, the blonde beauty confirmed she was working to shed some weight on her Instagram Story.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote on a paparazzi photo of herself walking in Los Angeles, wearing a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

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Image of Amanda Bynes has been documenting her weight loss on social media.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes has been documenting her weight loss on social media.

One month prior, she detailed why she decided to use a GLP-1 medication.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” Bynes said in an Instagram Story video on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Bynes continued, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Why Did Amanda Bynes Gain Weight?

Image of Amanda Bynes previously struggled with depression.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes previously struggled with depression.

The actress, who retired from Hollywood several years ago, initially gained weight after struggling with depression and severe mental health symptoms.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she expressed in March 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

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