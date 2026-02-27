Amanda Bynes Eager to Lose 30 More Pounds on Ozempic to Reach 'Dream Body,' Sources Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes’ weight-loss journey isn’t over yet. According to a Friday, February 27, report, the Nickelodeon alum aims to lose 30 more pounds in order to achieve her “dream body.” Sources revealed Bynes went from 180 to 151 pounds due to Ozempic, not a change in her exercise regimen.

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes wants to lose more weight.

The star confirmed her weight loss in a December 22, 2025, Instagram Story photo of herself strolling down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif. Her body was covered up with a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse. “I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Source: MEGA/@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes went on Ozempic.

One month prior, she elaborated on her choice to go on the medication. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” the Amanda Show star said in an Instagram Story video on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” Bynes continued, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/TikTok Amanda Bynes previously gained weight due to depression.

In March 2024, the actress revealed she initially gained weight due to mental health struggles. “I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she expressed at the time. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

