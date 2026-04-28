Amanda Bynes 'Busy' Making Music as She Plots Shock Hollywood Comeback After 30-Pound Weight Loss
April 28 2026, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes is making moves again in the studio, teasing that she already has new music on the way.
"Hey! I'm busy doing my next tracc :-) hope ur all streaming and loving 'Girlfriend,'" Bynes, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 27.
Amanda Bynes Is Back in the Studio
The update comes weeks after the She's the Man actress dropped her first single in four years, "Girlfriend," on April 10.
"My inspiration was a lot of EDM," Bynes told a news outlet as she promoted the new song. "As well as rap."
The new track "blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce," according to her music label, Create Music Group, whose roster includes hitmakers like Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson and Deadmau5.
Amanda Bynes Released Her First Track in 2021
“Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy,” the label said in a statement, “it’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.”
Bynes released her first musical project in 2021, "Diamonds," with then-fiancé Paul Michael, followed by "Fairfax" one year later.
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Amanda Bynes Stepped Away From Hollywood
The 2021 track marked Bynes' first project in the spotlight since stepping away from acting after 2010's Easy A.
Bynes later revealed she "couldn't stand her appearance" in the rom-com inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel The Scarlet Letter, which played a role in her stepping away from the profession.
"I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."
Also struggling with severe body issues, she was sent into a deep depression, prompting her to start experimenting with substances, including Adderall, after "reading an article in a magazine that [Adderall was being called] 'the new skinny pill.'"
Inside Amanda Bynes' Weight-Loss Journey
The Sydney White star has made strides in recent years toward her mental health, first revealing she was "doing a lot better" in March 2024 and focusing on losing the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed."
More than a year later in December 2025, Bynes revealed a nearly 30-pound weight loss.
“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a paparazzi photo, which pictured her wearing an oversized shirt. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”
As OK! previously reported, Bynes remains locked in on her fitness as she hopes to lose another 30 pounds to achieve her "dream body."