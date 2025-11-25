or
Slimmed-Down Amanda Bynes Goes Shopping for New Clothes After 20-Pound Weight Loss

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram;MEGA

Amanda Bynes went shopping for some new clothes amid her Ozempic weight-loss journey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is feeling her new body amid her weight-loss journey.

The Nickelodeon alum, 39, shared an Instagram Story of herself hanging out in a dressing room on November 24, where she tried on some new clothes.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

The former child star shared a post showing a colorful dressing room filled with clothes.

Bynes went shopping to add some cool pieces to her wardrobe, as her photo featured a pink changing room and an ensemble that hung on a rack.

The outfit that dangled from the hanger was a pair of jeans, white lace see-through pants and a white sweater.

The Big Fat Liar star tagged the punk/goth fashion brand Dolls Kill, who then reposted her snapshot.

Amanda Bynes Used Ozempic for Her Weight Loss

Source: mega

Amanda Bynes went shopping for some new digs after losing weight.

Bynes recently shared that she lost some weight with the help of Ozempic.

"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in a video clip posted on her Instagram earlier this month. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

She noted that she tried both pill and injection forms of the drug to see which one works with her body better.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes lost 20 pounds with Ozempic.

“I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” the Hairspray icon went on. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Back in May, Bynes debuted a new look that raised eyebrows. She revealed in a TikTok video that she grew out her bangs and got a new tattoo.

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/TikTok

The 'She's The Man' alum posted a TikTok showing off her new tattoo and hairdo.

She explained that she got the new ink in honor of her and her pal Dylan's 10-year "best friend anniversary."

"I wanted to make a post that I finally grew my bangs out. I'm so excited," she said as she showed off her platinum blonde mane that was swept on her forehead.

As for the tattoo, the former child star explained: "We got matching Roman numeral X's for the number 10. I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage. So excited about that, too."

