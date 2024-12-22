or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Amanda Bynes, 38, Wears Cleavage-Baring Shirt as She Displays Her Art During Star-Studded Show: Photos

Photo of Amanda Bynes and a pal.
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

'Last night was perfect,' Amanda Bynes penned alongside a picture from the night.

By:

Dec. 22 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Amanda Bynes showed off more than just her paintings at a recent art show!

On Saturday, December 21, the Nickelodeon alum, 38, showed off her assets in L.A. while displaying her creations in collaboration with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, aka A--pizza.

Article continues below advertisement
amanda bynes cleavage baring shirt art star studded show photos
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes wore a black sweater held together by butterfly clasps.

Article continues below advertisement

In images from the event — which stars such as Noah Cyrus attended — Bynes wore a black sweater held together by only silver butterfly clasps. The star’s chest was out and about as she posed with a pal in front of her pieces.

The Easy A actress paired the top with black pants and boots and had her short blonde hair slicked back.

Article continues below advertisement

“Last night was perfect,” the celeb wrote alongside a snapshot from the evening.

The California show at the PLANTS + SPACES was sold out, according to Bynes’ Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
amanda bynes cleavage baring shirt art star studded show photos
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes displayed a series of art pieces at the L.A. event.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Bynes and Babbitt first collaborated in October when they created a clothing line with the She’s the Man star’s artwork printed on it.

The project included two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60). All pieces had a doodle of the blonde beauty drawn by Bynes.

Article continues below advertisement

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," she wrote with snapshots of the line, adding she will be "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."

Bynes’ venture came after she claimed to be pursuing a career as a manicurist following two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
amanda bynes cleavage baring shirt art star studded show photos
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Noah Cyrus attended the art show Amanda Bynes' showed her pieces in.

Article continues below advertisement

After announcing her new venture, fans of the California native were concerned for her mental health.

“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person shared, while another noted, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”

Article continues below advertisement

“What a shame,” a third individual stated, as another claimed, “Hollywood destroyed her!”

Bynes also made headlines in November when she gave fans an update about her weight-loss journey via social media.

Article continues below advertisement
amanda bynes cleavage baring shirt art star studded show photos
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

The art show Amanda Bynes showed her pieces from her collaboration with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, aka A--pizza.

Article continues below advertisement

“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” she penned to her followers after explaining she had “gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed.”

The message was shared alongside an image of her workout summary, which said she walked 6.6 miles, got 15,000 steps and climbed 12 flights of stairs.

The same day, Bynes also posted a photo of a mystery man, who could be her significant other.

“D--- daddy,” she captioned the snapshot of the hunk with a septum ring on. However, the pair's relationship is unclear.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.