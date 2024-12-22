Amanda Bynes, 38, Wears Cleavage-Baring Shirt as She Displays Her Art During Star-Studded Show: Photos
Amanda Bynes showed off more than just her paintings at a recent art show!
On Saturday, December 21, the Nickelodeon alum, 38, showed off her assets in L.A. while displaying her creations in collaboration with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, aka A--pizza.
In images from the event — which stars such as Noah Cyrus attended — Bynes wore a black sweater held together by only silver butterfly clasps. The star’s chest was out and about as she posed with a pal in front of her pieces.
The Easy A actress paired the top with black pants and boots and had her short blonde hair slicked back.
“Last night was perfect,” the celeb wrote alongside a snapshot from the evening.
The California show at the PLANTS + SPACES was sold out, according to Bynes’ Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, Bynes and Babbitt first collaborated in October when they created a clothing line with the She’s the Man star’s artwork printed on it.
The project included two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60). All pieces had a doodle of the blonde beauty drawn by Bynes.
"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," she wrote with snapshots of the line, adding she will be "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."
Bynes’ venture came after she claimed to be pursuing a career as a manicurist following two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023.
After announcing her new venture, fans of the California native were concerned for her mental health.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person shared, while another noted, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“What a shame,” a third individual stated, as another claimed, “Hollywood destroyed her!”
Bynes also made headlines in November when she gave fans an update about her weight-loss journey via social media.
“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” she penned to her followers after explaining she had “gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed.”
The message was shared alongside an image of her workout summary, which said she walked 6.6 miles, got 15,000 steps and climbed 12 flights of stairs.
The same day, Bynes also posted a photo of a mystery man, who could be her significant other.
“D--- daddy,” she captioned the snapshot of the hunk with a septum ring on. However, the pair's relationship is unclear.