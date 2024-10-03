Amanda Bynes Debuts Clothing Line Featuring Her Artwork: 'My Associate's of Arts Degree Paid Off'
Amanda Bynes is on a better path after years of struggles.
On Wednesday, October 2, the actress revealed via Instagram that she's launching a clothing collection in collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt.
The threads — which include two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60) — feature illustrations from the Nickelodeon alum, 38.
"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes captioned her Instagram Story post, including a link for people to purchase the apparel.
The star told a news outlet she's also "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."
The Easy A actress left Hollywood and acting behind years ago and has struggled with her mental health and underwent a physical transformation.
Bynes has been to rehab before and was formerly under a conservatorship run by her parents, but it was terminated in 2022.
In March 2023, the star was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold — which was then extended — after she asked bystanders for help while wandering down the street without clothes on.
After staying at a mental health facility and receiving outpatient treatment, the What a Girl Wants lead changed up her look again and revealed she wanted to lose the 20 pounds she gained while suffering from depression.
"I'm doing a lot better now," she said, "and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
Bynes' goal at the time was to weigh 110 pounds.
The child star also revealed she underwent blepharoplasty surgery to change her eyelids.
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," she said in a social media post, declaring it was "one of the best" decisions she ever made for her "self-confidence."
Unlike many of her old Nickelodeon colleagues, Bynes chose not to participate in the shocking Quiet on Set docuseries, which uncovered the dark and inappropriate behavior that went on at Nickelodeon studios.
Producer Dan Schneider denied the toxic workplace and harassment allegations against him but apologized after people pointed out that scripts for shows like Zoey 101 included sexual innuendos.
Bynes' The Amanda Show costar Drake Bell — who was sexually assaulted by voice coach Brian Peck — commented on Bynes' dynamic with Schneider, 58, sharing, "I definitely saw Amanda being very close physically with Dan."
"There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," Bell, 38, admitted.
People spoke to Bynes about her pop-up shop.