Amanda Bynes Debuts Clothing Line Featuring Her Artwork: 'My Associate's of Arts Degree Paid Off'

Amanda Bynes pursued the fashion industry after leaving acting behind.

On Wednesday, October 2, the actress revealed via Instagram that she's launching a clothing collection in collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt .

Amanda Bynes is on a better path after years of struggles.

Amanda Bynes announced the launch of a clothing collection that features her artwork.

The threads — which include two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60) — feature illustrations from the Nickelodeon alum, 38.

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes captioned her Instagram Story post, including a link for people to purchase the apparel.