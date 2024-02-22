'So Heartbreaking': Amanda Bynes Fans Concerned for Her Mental Health After She Declares She's Becoming a Manicurist
Is Amanda Bynes OK?
After a video was released of the troubled child star claiming she was planning to open her own nail salon, fans of the actress are now worried about Bynes’ mental health.
Supporters of the 37-year-old — who was put on two psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed — seemed to think that her behavior and appearance in the clip was alarming.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one user penned, while another wondered, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another person added, as a fourth said, “What a shame.”
A fifth individual noted, “Hollywood destroyed her!”
Others defended Bynes’ choice to change careers and become a manicurist.
“The only thing I’m worried about is those eyebrows. Other than that, she is clothed, not wandering the streets drugged out. She seems to have goals and might actually be in a really good place,” one supporter shared, as another added, “It's very sad and depressing. I hope she is successful in her endeavor. I hope she finds peace. Let's rally around her.”
Another fan asked, “Ummm just sounds like she wants to start a salon and is getting her license to do so. Sooo what’s the problem?” while someone else wrote, “Maybe it’s best for her to get out of Hollywood and do something else. Nothing wrong with walking away from fame.”
The original video of Bynes was made on Cameo, a popular website where celebrities are able to sell personalized greetings to fans.
As OK! previously reported, after Bynes joined the site just days ago, many were shocked how she was only charging $100 per video.
"Amanda Bynes is on cameo for $100 I really feel like she needs to up that price she’s worth so much more!!!" one person wrote about the situation, while another noted, "Rudy Giuliani charging more than Amanda Bynes to book videos on Cameo is BLASPHEMOUS."
Others were pumped for the She’s the Man alum’s new venture.
"Finding out what Amanda Bynes currently looks like because of this Cameo marketing email has me shook right now," one fan said with excitement, as another exclaimed, "AHHH SIGN ME UP."
One more wondered, "How many ppl tell her to say 'Amanda, Please!'" referencing one of her popular quotes from The Amanda Show.