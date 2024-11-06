or
Amanda Bynes, 38, Updates Fans on Her Weight-Loss Journey While Debuting Potential New Boyfriend on Instagram

Photo of Amanda Bynes.
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared that she has lost six pounds after revealing she gained 20 from 'being depressed.'

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Is Amanda Bynes getting in shape for a new man?

On Tuesday, November 5, the former Nickelodeon star, 38, shared an update on her weight-loss journey — and possibly her dating life.

amanda bynes updates fans weight loss journey possible boyfriend
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes declared she was going on a weight-loss journey in March.

In one upload, the actress shared her workout for the day along with the announcement she slimmed down.

“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” she told her followers months after she explained that she “gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed.”

The workout displayed how she walked a total of 6.6 miles, got 15,000 steps and climbed 12 flights of stairs.

In addition to showing off her progress, the celeb shared a photo of a mystery man, who she may be romantically involved with based on her caption.

amanda bynes updates fans weight loss journey possible boyfriend
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes revealed she is now 154 pounds.

The photo — which was placed under her “QT” story highlight — showed a contact photo of a man named “Ricky,” who was pictured wearing silver septum piercing and dreads.

“D--- daddy,” she captioned the image. While the pair’s relationship is unclear, Bynes’ remark appeared to be quite flirty.

As OK! previously reported, The Amanda Show alum’s life updates come after she’s been spotted strolling the streets of L.A.

Most recently, the celeb — who has donned many different hairstyles over the last year — wore a white T-shirt, black boots and gray leggings on her walk. She also had her blonde hair in a slicked-back look as she donned long nude nails.

Amanda Bynes

amanda bynes updates fans weight loss journey possible boyfriend
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared a photo of her possible new man on Instagram.

Her outing came shortly after she debuted her clothing collaboration with designer Austin Babbitt.

Bynes announced on Instagram that she was launching the line, which featured her artwork.

The project includes two pairs of shorts ($100 each) and a T-shirt ($60). All pieces include a doodle drawn by Bynes, which resembles her.

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," she penned at the time, adding that she is "working on doing a pop-up art show in December" that "will have art and clothing."

amanda bynes updates fans weight loss journey possible boyfriend
Source: @amandaamandaamanda1986/Instagram

Amanda Bynes has been repeatedly spotted on walks around L.A.

Art appears to be a new venture for Bynes, as she previously shared she would be pursuing a career as a manicurist following two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023.

After the She’s the Man lead revealed her new path, fans shared their concern for her mental health.

“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person wrote at the time, while another added, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”

