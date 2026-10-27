Amanda Bynes Dances as She Teases Release of Her New Song 'Trap House': Watch
Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Amanda Bynes is giving fans a taste of her upcoming music, but her latest teaser has sparked mixed reactions online.
On Monday, October 27, the former actress shared a video featuring her new single, “Trap House.” The clip, which appeared to be AI-generated, showed Bynes dancing beneath a spotlight as male backup dancers moved around her.
“get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang,” she wrote in the caption.
The snippet also gave listeners a preview of the song’s lyrics, which included the line, “Oh, your money come in green / but does it come in blue?”
Bynes Gets Mixed Reactions to Her New Song Teaser
Of course, Bynes’ post quickly drew comments from fans.
“Listen, I know we're not fond of the AI, but let's let her have this, please. She's been through enough,” one defended.
Another fan shared, “Ugh, AI. I support Amanda; I love her but oooof why the AI?? 😭.”
“Please always know that you are still so loved by so many people ❤️,” a fan mentioned.
Another commenter pushed back against the criticism: “We've been wanting Amanda to come back; the second she's back in public, everyone is so quick to judge. Let her do what she wants, leave her alone. Have nothing nice to say? F----- scroll.”
'Easy A' Director Recalled Working With Amanda Bynes
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The music teaser arrives after Will Gluck, who directed Bynes in the 2010 comedy Easy A, reflected on their time working together.
During an appearance on Jess Lucero's “Plus One” podcast, Gluck explained, "She didn't audition. We met, though, beforehand. She was one of the few people who didn't audition on that movie. We met for a long time, and she was great on that set."
The film starred Emma Stone in the lead role, helping propel Stone's career. Bynes, meanwhile, played a supporting character despite having already established herself as a major young star.
"It was kind of tough for her because she was this huge star and then she had to play, like, a second banana to Em," he said. "But she was great."
Will Gluck Said He Didn't See Bynes' Struggles Coming
Bynes stepped away from acting after years in the spotlight. In the years following Easy A, she publicly discussed her struggles with mental health and substance use.
Gluck said he hadn't noticed signs of trouble while they were filming together.
"I was shocked," he told Lucero. "Actually her parents were on set too. I was shocked after all this happened and everyone said, 'Did you see anything?' Literally not at all. She was 100 percent a pro."
Bynes rose to fame in the late 1990s and remained a familiar face on television and in movies through 2010. Her credits include The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Hairspray, She's the Man, What a Girl Wants and Sydney White.
Bynes later revealed that watching herself in Easy A affected how she viewed her future in Hollywood.
"I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."