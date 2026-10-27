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Amanda Bynes Dances as She Teases Release of Her New Song 'Trap House': Watch

amanda bynes teases new song trap house
Source: MEGA; @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes teased her new song 'Trap House' with an AI-style dance video.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes is giving fans a taste of her upcoming music, but her latest teaser has sparked mixed reactions online.

On Monday, October 27, the former actress shared a video featuring her new single, “Trap House.” The clip, which appeared to be AI-generated, showed Bynes dancing beneath a spotlight as male backup dancers moved around her.

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image of Amanda Bynes teased her upcoming single 'Trap House' in an apparently AI-generated dance video shared on October 27.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes teased her upcoming single 'Trap House' in an apparently AI-generated dance video shared on October 27.

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“get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang,” she wrote in the caption.

The snippet also gave listeners a preview of the song’s lyrics, which included the line, “Oh, your money come in green / but does it come in blue?”

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Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM
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Bynes Gets Mixed Reactions to Her New Song Teaser

image of The teaser sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the use of AI while others urged people to support Amanda Bynes.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

The teaser sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the use of AI while others urged people to support Amanda Bynes.

Of course, Bynes’ post quickly drew comments from fans.

“Listen, I know we're not fond of the AI, but let's let her have this, please. She's been through enough,” one defended.

Another fan shared, “Ugh, AI. I support Amanda; I love her but oooof why the AI?? 😭.”

“Please always know that you are still so loved by so many people ❤️,” a fan mentioned.

Another commenter pushed back against the criticism: “We've been wanting Amanda to come back; the second she's back in public, everyone is so quick to judge. Let her do what she wants, leave her alone. Have nothing nice to say? F----- scroll.”

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'Easy A' Director Recalled Working With Amanda Bynes

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image of 'Easy A' director Will Gluck recalled that Amanda Bynes didn't audition for the 2010 comedy and described her as a professional on set.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

'Easy A' director Will Gluck recalled that Amanda Bynes didn't audition for the 2010 comedy and described her as a professional on set.

The music teaser arrives after Will Gluck, who directed Bynes in the 2010 comedy Easy A, reflected on their time working together.

During an appearance on Jess Lucero's “Plus One” podcast, Gluck explained, "She didn't audition. We met, though, beforehand. She was one of the few people who didn't audition on that movie. We met for a long time, and she was great on that set."

The film starred Emma Stone in the lead role, helping propel Stone's career. Bynes, meanwhile, played a supporting character despite having already established herself as a major young star.

"It was kind of tough for her because she was this huge star and then she had to play, like, a second banana to Em," he said. "But she was great."

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Source: JESS LUCERO/YOUTUBE

Will Gluck Said He Didn't See Bynes' Struggles Coming

image of Will Gluck said he was surprised by the actress' later struggles because he hadn't noticed any warning signs while they were filming.
Source: MEGA

Will Gluck said he was surprised by the actress' later struggles because he hadn't noticed any warning signs while they were filming.

Bynes stepped away from acting after years in the spotlight. In the years following Easy A, she publicly discussed her struggles with mental health and substance use.

Gluck said he hadn't noticed signs of trouble while they were filming together.

"I was shocked," he told Lucero. "Actually her parents were on set too. I was shocked after all this happened and everyone said, 'Did you see anything?' Literally not at all. She was 100 percent a pro."

Bynes rose to fame in the late 1990s and remained a familiar face on television and in movies through 2010. Her credits include The Amanda Show, What I Like About You, Hairspray, She's the Man, What a Girl Wants and Sydney White.

Bynes later revealed that watching herself in Easy A affected how she viewed her future in Hollywood.

"I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

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