Amanda Bynes Dances as She Teases Release of Her New Song 'Trap House': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is giving fans a taste of her upcoming music, but her latest teaser has sparked mixed reactions online. On Monday, October 27, the former actress shared a video featuring her new single, “Trap House.” The clip, which appeared to be AI-generated, showed Bynes dancing beneath a spotlight as male backup dancers moved around her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM Amanda Bynes teased her upcoming single 'Trap House' in an apparently AI-generated dance video shared on October 27.

Article continues below advertisement

“get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang,” she wrote in the caption. The snippet also gave listeners a preview of the song’s lyrics, which included the line, “Oh, your money come in green / but does it come in blue?”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Bynes Gets Mixed Reactions to Her New Song Teaser

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM The teaser sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning the use of AI while others urged people to support Amanda Bynes.

Of course, Bynes’ post quickly drew comments from fans. “Listen, I know we're not fond of the AI, but let's let her have this, please. She's been through enough,” one defended. Another fan shared, “Ugh, AI. I support Amanda; I love her but oooof why the AI?? 😭.” “Please always know that you are still so loved by so many people ❤️,” a fan mentioned. Another commenter pushed back against the criticism: “We've been wanting Amanda to come back; the second she's back in public, everyone is so quick to judge. Let her do what she wants, leave her alone. Have nothing nice to say? F----- scroll.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Easy A' Director Recalled Working With Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM 'Easy A' director Will Gluck recalled that Amanda Bynes didn't audition for the 2010 comedy and described her as a professional on set.

The music teaser arrives after Will Gluck, who directed Bynes in the 2010 comedy Easy A, reflected on their time working together. During an appearance on Jess Lucero's “Plus One” podcast, Gluck explained, "She didn't audition. We met, though, beforehand. She was one of the few people who didn't audition on that movie. We met for a long time, and she was great on that set." The film starred Emma Stone in the lead role, helping propel Stone's career. Bynes, meanwhile, played a supporting character despite having already established herself as a major young star. "It was kind of tough for her because she was this huge star and then she had to play, like, a second banana to Em," he said. "But she was great."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: JESS LUCERO/YOUTUBE

Will Gluck Said He Didn't See Bynes' Struggles Coming

Source: MEGA Will Gluck said he was surprised by the actress' later struggles because he hadn't noticed any warning signs while they were filming.