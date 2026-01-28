or
Amanda Bynes Fans Rave Over Star's New Song After She Releases Snippet of Dance Track: 'This Is Really Good!'

Two photos of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram

Amanda Bynes' fans praised the retried actress after she shared a new snippet of her dance track.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is going full steam ahead in her new career path.

Shortly after revealing she was heading to the recording studio, the retired actress released a snippet of one of her new tunes on Wednesday, January 28.

Bynes didn't write anything in the post's caption other than tagging the following people: @zvbbv, @realyungyogi and @nikkipaigenarage.

Amanda Bynes Is Working on New Music

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram

Amanda Bynes is working on new music.

Fans loved hearing the audio clip, with one commenting on the post, "YESSS MORE AMANDA MUSIC PLEASEEEEE🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"I love it! Missed your voice girly!❤️," another person wrote, while a third raved, "GIRL THIS SOUNDS WAY BETTER THAN THE PREVIOUS DRAFTS! I LOVE IT!!! BE YOUR GIRLFRIENDDDD 😍 Very party club dancing vibes 💃🏻."

"This is really good!!!!!🩷🩷🩷," declared a fourth Instagram user.

Earlier this month, Bynes revealed she was working on a "dance trance EDM track."

Inside Amanda Bynes' Transformation

Photo of The former actress' fans raved over the new dance song.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram

The former actress' fans raved over the new dance song.

In addition to overhauling her career, Bynes has been revamping her look — which includes getting a new tattoo that reads "Trap Star" on her left hand. The Nickelodeon alum has also been wearing bold makeup looks, including thick eyebrows, piercings, blue lipstick and bleached hair.

The Former Actress Is Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Amanda Bynes

Photo of The Nickelodeon alum is currently taking Ozempic to lose weight.
Source: mega

The Nickelodeon alum is currently taking Ozempic to lose weight.

In 2025, the Easy A star revealed she started using Ozempic to help her lose weight.

"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey. I’ve lost 20 pounds so far," she revealed this past November. "I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds."

"I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," Bynes continued. "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Photo of Bynes looks completely unrecognizable from when she was at the height of her acting career.
Source: mega

Bynes looks completely unrecognizable from when she was at the height of her acting career.

She shared another update that December, revealing, "I was 180 lbs. but now I’ve lost 28 lbs. on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs."

Bynes posted an accompanying photo which she didn't love, noting she felt she still "looked big," but seeing a difference in her body was "inspiring" for the ex-actress.

Photo of The star had blepharoplasty in 2023.
Source: mega;@amandapandapandapanda1/instagram

The star had blepharoplasty in 2023.

The comedic star also underwent plastic surgery in 2023, having blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin around the eyes.

"It was one of the best things I could’ve done for my self-confidence," she shared at the time. "I was never open about this before. It made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that."

