Amanda Bynes Fans Rave Over Star's New Song After She Releases Snippet of Dance Track: 'This Is Really Good!'

Amanda Bynes is going full steam ahead in her new career path. Shortly after revealing she was heading to the recording studio, the retired actress released a snippet of one of her new tunes on Wednesday, January 28. Bynes didn't write anything in the post's caption other than tagging the following people: @zvbbv, @realyungyogi and @nikkipaigenarage.

Amanda Bynes Is Working on New Music

Fans loved hearing the audio clip, with one commenting on the post, "YESSS MORE AMANDA MUSIC PLEASEEEEE🔥🔥🔥🔥." "I love it! Missed your voice girly!❤️," another person wrote, while a third raved, "GIRL THIS SOUNDS WAY BETTER THAN THE PREVIOUS DRAFTS! I LOVE IT!!! BE YOUR GIRLFRIENDDDD 😍 Very party club dancing vibes 💃🏻." "This is really good!!!!!🩷🩷🩷," declared a fourth Instagram user. Earlier this month, Bynes revealed she was working on a "dance trance EDM track."

Inside Amanda Bynes' Transformation

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The former actress' fans raved over the new dance song.

In addition to overhauling her career, Bynes has been revamping her look — which includes getting a new tattoo that reads "Trap Star" on her left hand. The Nickelodeon alum has also been wearing bold makeup looks, including thick eyebrows, piercings, blue lipstick and bleached hair.

The Former Actress Is Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Source: mega The Nickelodeon alum is currently taking Ozempic to lose weight.

In 2025, the Easy A star revealed she started using Ozempic to help her lose weight. "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey. I’ve lost 20 pounds so far," she revealed this past November. "I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds." "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," Bynes continued. "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Source: mega Bynes looks completely unrecognizable from when she was at the height of her acting career.

She shared another update that December, revealing, "I was 180 lbs. but now I’ve lost 28 lbs. on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs." Bynes posted an accompanying photo which she didn't love, noting she felt she still "looked big," but seeing a difference in her body was "inspiring" for the ex-actress.

Source: mega;@amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The star had blepharoplasty in 2023.