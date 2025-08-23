or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Amanda Bynes Debuts New Look After Undergoing Surprising Cosmetic Procedure: Photo

photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA;@amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes is, was, and always will be gorgeous!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 23 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes debuted a fresh, new look after undergoing a routine cosmetic procedure: lip injections!

The Hairspray actress took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her plumped lips, captioning the clip, “Lips injections by @body.byem <3.”

Bynes’ confidence in her enhanced appearance was visible; however, the Hollywood star has long struggled with accepting her beauty as it is — and has taken drastic measures to change the way she views herself.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel a Lot Better Now About Myself'

photo of Amanda Bynes debuted her lip injections on Friday, August 22
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes debuted her lip injections on Friday, August 22.

In 2023, the What a Girl Wants actress underwent blepharoplasty surgery to minimize the skin folds under and around her eyes. She explained via Instagram about why she chose to have the procedure, saying, “It was one of the best things I could’ve done for my self-confidence.”

“I was never open about this before,” Byrnes shared at the time. “It made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Went Into a Deep Depression'

photo of The actress became depressed after watching herself in 'She's the Man'
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

The actress became depressed after watching herself in 'She's the Man.'

The Nickelodeon star revealed in June her decision to take the weight-loss drug Ozempic. Bynes admitted she wasn’t happy with her weight and told fans she wanted to “look better in paparazzi pictures,” adding how she didn’t want anyone to “see my double chin from strange angles.”

The 39-year-old has been candid in the past about her physical appearance, telling an outlet in 2018 she fell into a depression after filming She’s the Man in 2006. Bynes played the role of a woman dressed as a man in order to make it on a male-led soccer team — but her role gave her an “out-of-body experience” that she said she would never want to feel again.

“When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told the outlet. “I’ve never told anyone that.”

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Literally Couldn't Stand My Appearance'

photo of Amanda Bynes retired from acting after she felt insecure by her appearance in 'Easy A'
Source: mega

Amanda Bynes retired from acting after she felt insecure by her appearance in 'Easy A.'

After she watched Easy A, a 2010 film Bynes starred in alongside Emma Stone, the actress had those same thoughts of insecurity.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie… I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she told the outlet.

Bynes, unsure if her self-doubt was a result of “drug-induced psychosis” from her addiction to Adderall or just flat-out body dysmorphia, retired from her acting career after the film was released.

Amanda Bynes' Transformation

photo of The 39-year-old shared in June she decided to start taking Ozempic
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

The 39-year-old shared in June she decided to start taking Ozempic.

Since casting herself back into the public eye over the last several years, Bynes has debuted many different looks, including chopped hairstyles with various color combos, face tattoos, facial jewelry and tooth gems.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.