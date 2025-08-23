Amanda Bynes Debuts New Look After Undergoing Surprising Cosmetic Procedure: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes debuted a fresh, new look after undergoing a routine cosmetic procedure: lip injections! The Hairspray actress took to her Instagram Story to flaunt her plumped lips, captioning the clip, “Lips injections by @body.byem <3.” Bynes’ confidence in her enhanced appearance was visible; however, the Hollywood star has long struggled with accepting her beauty as it is — and has taken drastic measures to change the way she views herself.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel a Lot Better Now About Myself'

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes debuted her lip injections on Friday, August 22.

In 2023, the What a Girl Wants actress underwent blepharoplasty surgery to minimize the skin folds under and around her eyes. She explained via Instagram about why she chose to have the procedure, saying, “It was one of the best things I could’ve done for my self-confidence.” “I was never open about this before,” Byrnes shared at the time. “It made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Went Into a Deep Depression'

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram The actress became depressed after watching herself in 'She's the Man.'

The Nickelodeon star revealed in June her decision to take the weight-loss drug Ozempic. Bynes admitted she wasn’t happy with her weight and told fans she wanted to “look better in paparazzi pictures,” adding how she didn’t want anyone to “see my double chin from strange angles.” The 39-year-old has been candid in the past about her physical appearance, telling an outlet in 2018 she fell into a depression after filming She’s the Man in 2006. Bynes played the role of a woman dressed as a man in order to make it on a male-led soccer team — but her role gave her an “out-of-body experience” that she said she would never want to feel again. “When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told the outlet. “I’ve never told anyone that.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Literally Couldn't Stand My Appearance'

Source: mega Amanda Bynes retired from acting after she felt insecure by her appearance in 'Easy A.'

After she watched Easy A, a 2010 film Bynes starred in alongside Emma Stone, the actress had those same thoughts of insecurity. “I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie… I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she told the outlet. Bynes, unsure if her self-doubt was a result of “drug-induced psychosis” from her addiction to Adderall or just flat-out body dysmorphia, retired from her acting career after the film was released.

Amanda Bynes' Transformation

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram The 39-year-old shared in June she decided to start taking Ozempic.