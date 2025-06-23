Amanda Bynes Going on Ozempic to 'Look Better in Paparazzi Pictures' and Lose Her 'Double Chin': 'I Hope to Get Down to 130 Lbs.'
Amanda Bynes shared a rare personal update in a Sunday, June 22, Instagram Story video.
After showing off new pink and green color streaks in her blonde hair, the former actress revealed she's "going on Ozempic," the popular weight-loss drug.
Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Goal Weight
The Nickelodeon alum, 39, admitted she's "so excited" to lose weight, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."
"So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."
In her post, Bynes was sporting thick, dark eyebrows, a nose ring and a tattoo of the outline of a heart on her cheek.
Amanda Bynes' Ups and Downs Over the Years
The What I Like About You actress stepped back from the world of Hollywood several years ago, with her last movie role being in 2010's Easy A. She went on to graduate from FIDM in 2019 and released a small clothing capsule last year.
In 2022, after years of mental health and substances abuse struggles, she was allowed to leave her parents' conservatorship. However, since then, she's caused concern, as she was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold in 2023 after she asked for help while wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked.
"She skips her meds or stops taking them entirely then falls off the deep end," a worried source told a news outlet at the time. "Her friends fear this will keep happening unless she gets some long-term treatment for her mental illness."
Thankfully, she wound up completing a rehab program.
Amanda Bynes' Weight Struggles
Bynes appeared to be doing better in 2024, where she opened up on her new career ventures.
She has also been candid on her weight struggles, revealing in March 2024 that she "gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed."
"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," she explained. "I weigh 162 lbs. right now, and want to get back to 110 lbs."
The Star Joined OnlyFans in April
In April, Bynes announced she was launching an OnlyFans account — though she insisted she won't be showing much skin like other individuals on the platform.
“I’m on OnlyFans now! Disclaimer: I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm’s," she explained. "I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join."