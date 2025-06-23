Amanda Bynes Going on Ozempic to 'Look Better in Paparazzi Pictures' and Lose Her 'Double Chin': 'I Hope to Get Down to 130 Lbs.'

The Nickelodeon alum, 39, admitted she's "so excited" to lose weight, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."

"So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."

In her post, Bynes was sporting thick, dark eyebrows, a nose ring and a tattoo of the outline of a heart on her cheek.