Troubled Amanda Bynes Trades in Tooth Gems for New Grillz: 'It's Pretty Awesome'
Amanda Bynes has been busy on social media!
The 39-year-old took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had just purchased new grillz for her teeth on Thursday, July 10.
The She’s the Man actress explained she would have opted for tooth gems — however, she hit a wall in the process for one big reason.
Amanda Bynes' New Grillz
“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to make a quick post that I just bought a new grill on Ice Giants website,” Bynes said before she urged her followers to give the brand a follow. “Their work is incredible.”
The Hollywood star continued, “I can’t wear tooth gems because I have veneers; they don’t stick on my teeth, so this is my way of having tooth gems.”
Before her short video was over, Bynes gave a thumbs up and said, “It’s pretty awesome.”
Amanda Bynes Shows Off Leg Tattoos
In her explainer clip, the What a Girl Wants actress wore a gray hooded sweatshirt along with a matching beanie. Although she recently sported pink and green hair, her shoulder-length tresses were strictly blonde.
Bynes’ face was freshly tanned, as she and friend Jalen Hemphill went for a hike in Los Angeles earlier that same day.
While hiking, Bynes debuted two leg tattoos. One of which was a bunny, similar to the Playboy emblem. The other — a vertical quote that says, “See you on the other side.”
Amanda Bynes Gets Matching Tattoo With Friend
The Sydney White star seems to be on a tattoo spree, as she showcased more fresh ink in May after she and her friend Dylan got matching tattoos for their “best friend anniversary.”
“We got matching Roman numeral X’s for the number 10,” she said. “I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage. So excited about that, too.”
Amanda Bynes' Ozempic Plans
Bynes’ physical weight has also been a recent topic of discussion for the star, who shared in June that she plans to begin taking Ozempic to look thinner in paparazzi photos.
“I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome,” she told her fans. “So I look better in paparazzi pictures, and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles. I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course.”
Although she has tried her hand at altering and adding to her appearance, Bynes hasn’t shared any plans to get back into the acting business. She is, however, on OnlyFans, where she said she “won’t be posting any sleazy content.”