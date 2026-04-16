Amanda Bynes' Dramatic Transformation: Recluse Star Ditches Bleached Blonde Hair for New Look Amid Weight-Loss Journey

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is switching things up with a bold hair transformation. The former child star, 40, changed up her normally bleached blonde hair for a dark brunette shade in new photos that debuted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Debuted Dramatic Hair Transformation

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes debuted a dramatic hair transformation in time for the summer.

Bynes rocked blunt, ultra-short bangs that sat an inch above her eyebrows, while keeping her signature long locks intact. In a follow-up post, Bynes, who recently dropped more than 30 pounds, showed off her new look in a mirror selfie, exuding newfound confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Revealed Her Weight Loss Journey Last Year

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes revealed that she began using GLP-1 medication to lose stubborn weight she gained due to depression.

Bynes' transformation continues to draw attention in recent months. The She's the Man star revealed late last year that she began taking GLP-1 medication to lose the weight that she gained during a period of deep depression. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Lost More Than 30 Pounds

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes revealed in December 2025 that she lost 30 pounds with GLP-1 medication.

She continued, "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.” Just one month later, the Amanda Show star revealed she had now reached the 30-pound mark in her weight-loss journey. “I was 180 lbs, but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Amanda Bynes Hopes to Lose Another 30 Pounds

Source: MEGA; @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes released her first single in four years earlier this month.