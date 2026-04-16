Amanda Bynes' Dramatic Transformation: Recluse Star Ditches Bleached Blonde Hair for New Look Amid Weight-Loss Journey
April 16 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes is switching things up with a bold hair transformation.
The former child star, 40, changed up her normally bleached blonde hair for a dark brunette shade in new photos that debuted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 15.
Amanda Bynes Debuted Dramatic Hair Transformation
Bynes rocked blunt, ultra-short bangs that sat an inch above her eyebrows, while keeping her signature long locks intact.
In a follow-up post, Bynes, who recently dropped more than 30 pounds, showed off her new look in a mirror selfie, exuding newfound confidence.
Amanda Bynes Revealed Her Weight Loss Journey Last Year
Bynes' transformation continues to draw attention in recent months. The She's the Man star revealed late last year that she began taking GLP-1 medication to lose the weight that she gained during a period of deep depression.
“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
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Amanda Bynes Lost More Than 30 Pounds
She continued, "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”
Just one month later, the Amanda Show star revealed she had now reached the 30-pound mark in her weight-loss journey.
“I was 180 lbs, but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!”
Amanda Bynes Hopes to Lose Another 30 Pounds
As OK! previously reported, Bynes isn't done with her health journey as she hopes to lose another thirty pounds to achieve her "dream body."
Though she's stepped away from acting, the Sydney White actress recently returned to music, dropping her first single in four years, "Girlfriend," earlier this month.
"My inspiration was a lot of EDM," Bynes told a news outlet on April 7, about her latest project. "As well as rap."