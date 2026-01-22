or
Amanda Bynes Shows Off Permanent Ink With Bold Blue Lips: See Photos of the 'Trap Star' Tattoo

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Former child star Amanda Bynes showed off her new 'Trap Star' tattoo while sporting bright blue lips in new photos posted on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes showed off her latest permanent ink while rocking a daring blue lip.

The former child star, 39, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her tattoo session in Los Angeles, sharing the photos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 21.

Amanda Bynes Showed Off Her New Bold Tattoo

Photo of Amanda Bynes showed off her new 'Trap Star' tattoo.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes showed off her new 'Trap Star' tattoo.

Bynes debuted a fresh "Trap Star" tattoo on her hand, just below her index finger, pairing it with pink glitter square nails and a silver-and-gold Rolex watch.

In another slide, Bynes revealed her outfit, featuring a black, oversized windbreaker, sleek leggings and a matching mini handle bag. She amped the look with bold brown brows and a bright blue lipcolor.

Amanda Bynes Opened Up About Weight Loss Last Month

Photo of Amanda Bynes is known to be transparent with her fans.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes is known to be transparent with her fans.

The Amanda Show actress is known for being candid with her fans, most recently being transparent about her weight loss journey last month.

In December 2025, Bynes shared paparazzi photos of her while walking down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif. In the snaps, she wore a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she captioned the post. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Amanda Bynes Revealed GLP-1 Use

Photo of Amanda Bynes got candid about using GLP-1 drugs to lose weight.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram; MEGA

Amanda Bynes got candid about using GLP-1 drugs to lose weight.

One month earlier, Bynes revealed how GLP-1 medication was helping her shed the extra weight.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Bynes added, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Amanda Bynes Gained Weight Due to Depression

Photo of Amanda Bynes said her weight gain happened amid her battle with depression.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes said her weight gain happened amid her battle with depression.

Bynes previously revealed that she packed on some pounds when her mental health was struggling.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” she wrote in March 2024. “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do [the] opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

