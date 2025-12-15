Amanda Bynes Proudly Shows Off Slim Physique in L.A. After Boasting About Using Ozempic
Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:09 a.m. ET
Amanda Bynes looked confident and carefree as she stepped out in Los Angeles, proudly showing off her noticeably slimmer frame.
In a pic captured by an outlet, the former child star was spotted running errands in a bright, colorful striped T-shirt, which she paired with black pants and easy slip-on sandals. She finished the laid-back look with oversized sunglasses and a white tote bag, chatting on her phone as she made her way around the city.
While soaking up the sunny L.A. weather, Bynes appeared relaxed and self-assured, subtly flaunting her slim physique while keeping things casual. She seemed unfazed by passersby and focused on her day, moving comfortably through the neighborhood.
The outing comes nearly six months after the Easy A actress publicly revealed that she’s been using Ozempic — a medication that has gained widespread attention for weight loss among celebrities.
“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” the 39-year-old said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
The She’s the Man star went on to explain that she’s tried both the pill and injection versions of Ozempic. While the drug was originally created to help adults manage type 2 diabetes, it’s now commonly prescribed to assist with weight loss.
“I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” Bynes detailed. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”
In recent years, the retired actress has been candid about her appearance and the changes she’s made. In 2023, she revealed she underwent blepharoplasty — a cosmetic procedure that removes excess skin around the eyes.
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," Bynes shared on social media.
She also admitted she wasn’t happy with how she looked in paparazzi photos.
"The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," she explained at the time. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."
Earlier this year, Bynes also revealed that she got lip injections.
Along with heavy eyebrow makeup, tattoos and piercings, her evolving style has contributed to her dramatically different appearance, with many fans claiming she’s now nearly unrecognizable.