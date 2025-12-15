Amanda Bynes Proudly Shows Off Slim Physique in L.A. After Boasting About Using Ozempic

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes looked confident and carefree as she stepped out in Los Angeles, proudly showing off her noticeably slimmer frame.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.

In a pic captured by an outlet, the former child star was spotted running errands in a bright, colorful striped T-shirt, which she paired with black pants and easy slip-on sandals. She finished the laid-back look with oversized sunglasses and a white tote bag, chatting on her phone as she made her way around the city.

Amanda Bynes shows off noticeably slimmer figure after being open about Ozempic use https://t.co/UL28fwgT8y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 15, 2025 Source: @DailyMailCeleb/X

While soaking up the sunny L.A. weather, Bynes appeared relaxed and self-assured, subtly flaunting her slim physique while keeping things casual. She seemed unfazed by passersby and focused on her day, moving comfortably through the neighborhood.

Source: MEGA The child star showed off her noticeably slimmer physique.

The outing comes nearly six months after the Easy A actress publicly revealed that she’s been using Ozempic — a medication that has gained widespread attention for weight loss among celebrities.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” the 39-year-old said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories on November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

The She’s the Man star went on to explain that she’s tried both the pill and injection versions of Ozempic. While the drug was originally created to help adults manage type 2 diabetes, it’s now commonly prescribed to assist with weight loss.

“I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” Bynes detailed. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram The actress revealed she has been using Ozempic.

In recent years, the retired actress has been candid about her appearance and the changes she’s made. In 2023, she revealed she underwent blepharoplasty — a cosmetic procedure that removes excess skin around the eyes.

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," Bynes shared on social media.

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has been open about her cosmetic procedures.

She also admitted she wasn’t happy with how she looked in paparazzi photos. "The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," she explained at the time. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."