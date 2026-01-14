Amanda Bynes Shows Off Septum Piercing and Bleached Hair Amid Weight-Loss Journey in Rare Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes put her septum piercing on full display in a new set of Instagram Stories. The former Nickelodeon star, 39, showed off her favorite facial accessory while lounging in her home on Wednesday, January 14. Bynes rocked her signature thick black eyebrows, bleach-blonde hair and small heart tattoo on her cheek with a white, graphic T-shirt and gray hoodie. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail with black sunglasses positioned atop her head.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared Instagram Story videos displaying her piercing.

In a separate Instagram Story, Bynes stared down the camera for a two-second clip. Her hair was styled in a messy updo with two black barrettes, and she donned a baggy sweatshirt. She followed up with a mirror selfie snapped from the shoulders down. Her face was covered, and fans could only see her outfit: an oversized black hoodie, white tights and a yellow scrunchie on her wrist.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Gets Candid About Weight Loss

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes has a small heart tattoo on her cheek.

The Amanda Show alum’s latest social media shares come shortly after she opened up about her weight-loss journey. In a Monday, December 22, 2025, Instagram Story, she published a paparazzi photo of herself strolling down the streets of Los Angeles, Calif. Her body was covered by a baggy Lady Gaga T-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse, but the photo was enough to get Bynes to open up. “I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Used Ozempic to Lose Weight

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes often fills her eyebrows in dark.

One month prior, she dished about how the GLP-1 helped her shed the extra weight. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” Bynes added, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Amanda Bynes Previously Gained Weight From Depression

Source: @amanda.bynes1986/TikTok Amanda Bynes was a Nickelodeon child star.