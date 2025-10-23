Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable in Latest Selfie 2 Months After Undergoing Cosmetic Procedure

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is showing off her brand-new look, and fans can barely recognize her. The former child star took to her Instagram Story to share a fresh selfie — two months after revealing she got lip injections in August. In the snap, Bynes rocked platinum blonde hair, bold dark brows as she flaunted a tiny heart tattoo on her cheek. Dressed in a gray oversized hoodie, she captioned it, “When ur hairs not hairing.”

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off a new look on Instagram.

Fans instantly flooded social media with reactions to her transformation. “Wow. I remember back before she started falling apart, when she called herself ‘boring’ because she didn't have a drug addiction or other major dysfunctionality. At the time, I hoped she was joking. Looks like she was serious about that, sadly,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “Wow. She looks really bad and unhealthy.” A third commented, “This has to be a mental problem. She has no control over herself. I fear for her future.” “I can't even believe that's the same person. What a shame,” someone else said, while another chimed in, “It is absolutely shocking what she looks like now🤯🤯💯.”

Source: MEGA The 'Easy A' alum recently got lip injections and blepharoplasty surgery.

This latest post comes two months after Bynes proudly showed off the results of her cosmetic touch-up. “Lips injections by @body.byem <3,” she wrote at the time, flaunting her fuller lips on Instagram.

While she’s clearly feeling more confident about her new look, the Hairspray star has been open about her long struggle with self-image. In 2023, she underwent blepharoplasty — a procedure to remove excess skin around the eyes — and later admitted it tremendously helped her self-esteem.

Source: MEGA Fans were shocked by how different Amanda Bynes looks.

“It was one of the best things I could’ve done for my self-confidence,” she shared on Instagram. She added, “I was never open about this before. It made me feel a lot better in my skin, so I just wanted to post about that… I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery.”

Earlier this year, Bynes also revealed she began taking Ozempic to lose weight, saying she wanted to “look better in paparazzi pictures” and avoid “my double chin from strange angles.” Back in 2018, she admitted that filming She’s the Man in 2006 also left her depressed for months after seeing her masculine look on screen. “When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told an outlet.

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes has struggled with body image for years.