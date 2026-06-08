Amanda Bynes Teases New Accessory Line Amid Career Comeback and Ozempic Journey

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Amanda Bynes hinted at her new accessory line in a recent post on her Instagram Stories. The former child star, 40, took to her social media on Sunday, June 7, to share a screenshot of pink mesh fabric from Amazon.

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Amanda Bynes Graduated From Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared a screenshot of a pink mesh fabric sample from Amazon.

"Metal mesh beanies in production," Bynes captioned the photo. This isn't the first time the Nickelodeon alum dipped her toes in the fashion world. In October 2024, she collaborated with designer Austin Babbitt, where she put her original artwork on several couture shirts and shorts. “My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes penned on her Instagram Stories at the time.

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Amanda Bynes Released Her New Single 'Girlfriend' in April

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes released her EDM track 'Girlfriend' earlier this year.

The All That star graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019. Bynes has been on a career comeback in recent months, having dropped her new single "Girlfriend" in April. "My inspiration was a lot of EDM," she told E! News. "And rap." Bynes first teased the "straight fire" track back in February online and she revealed she was working with rapper Fenix Flexin. Her label, Create Music Group, said in a statement her single "blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce.”

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Amanda Bynes Lost Almost 30 Pounds on Ozempic So Far

Source: MEGA The former child star holds an associate's degree from FIDM.

“It's built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy,” they continued. "It’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.” The Easy A alum released her first tune in 2021, titled "Diamonds," with then-fiancé Paul Michael. Aside from her music, Bynes also has been working on her physical transformation. She used the GLP-1 drug Ozempic to help her lose weight and divulged in December 2025 she already dropped nearly 30 pounds.

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes lost almost 30 pounds on Ozempic.