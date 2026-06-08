Amanda Bynes Teases New Accessory Line Amid Career Comeback and Ozempic Journey
June 8 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes hinted at her new accessory line in a recent post on her Instagram Stories.
The former child star, 40, took to her social media on Sunday, June 7, to share a screenshot of pink mesh fabric from Amazon.
Amanda Bynes Graduated From Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising
"Metal mesh beanies in production," Bynes captioned the photo.
This isn't the first time the Nickelodeon alum dipped her toes in the fashion world. In October 2024, she collaborated with designer Austin Babbitt, where she put her original artwork on several couture shirts and shorts.
“My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes penned on her Instagram Stories at the time.
Amanda Bynes Released Her New Single 'Girlfriend' in April
The All That star graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019.
Bynes has been on a career comeback in recent months, having dropped her new single "Girlfriend" in April.
"My inspiration was a lot of EDM," she told E! News. "And rap." Bynes first teased the "straight fire" track back in February online and she revealed she was working with rapper Fenix Flexin.
Her label, Create Music Group, said in a statement her single "blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce.”
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Amanda Bynes Lost Almost 30 Pounds on Ozempic So Far
“It's built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy,” they continued. "It’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.”
The Easy A alum released her first tune in 2021, titled "Diamonds," with then-fiancé Paul Michael.
Aside from her music, Bynes also has been working on her physical transformation. She used the GLP-1 drug Ozempic to help her lose weight and divulged in December 2025 she already dropped nearly 30 pounds.
“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs on ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs,” she wrote alongside a street photo of herself on her social media. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”
Bynes previously admitted in March 2024 her weight gain was due to depression.
Last June, she explained she's hoping to lose a total of 40 pounds. “Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures," she said at the time.
“I will post about my Ozempic journey of course,” the What I Like About You actress went on.