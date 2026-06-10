Amanda Bynes Rocks Tiny Shorts Amid Weight Loss Journey
June 10 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes is showing off her progress.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the former Nickelodeon star was recently spotted out in Los Angeles, where she showcased her slimmer physique while running errands. Bynes appeared comfortable and confident as she made her way through the city in a fitted gray romper that highlighted her recent transformation.
For the outing, she layered the one-piece with a long gray coat and carried a black handbag. She completed the casual look with comfortable shoes and kept her accessories simple.
The She's the Man alum appeared relaxed while walking through a parking lot. She wore her long blonde hair down and opted for a natural, makeup-free appearance.
Bynes Reveals Her Weight Loss Progress
The sighting comes as Bynes has become increasingly open about her personal wellness goals.
Bynes has previously spoken candidly about her efforts to improve her health.
In December 2025, she revealed that she had lost nearly 30 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication.
“I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs on ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs,” she wrote alongside a street photo of herself on her social media. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”
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A New Fashion Venture in the Works
Beyond her health journey, Bynes has also been exploring creative projects.
The actress recently teased a new accessory line in a post shared to her Instagram Stories. On Sunday, June 7, she uploaded a screenshot showing pink metal mesh fabric from Amazon and hinted at what could be her next business venture.
"Metal mesh beanies in production," Bynes captioned the photo.
Fashion has long been one of her passions. In October 2024, she partnered with designer Austin Babbitt to create a collection featuring her original artwork on couture shirts and shorts.
“My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," Bynes penned on her Instagram Stories at the time.
The All That alum graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in 2019 and has continued to pursue creative opportunities outside of acting.
Returning to Music
Bynes has also been making moves in the music world.
Earlier this year, she released her single "Girlfriend," marking another step in her evolving career.
Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, she pointed to a blend of genres that influenced the sound.
"My inspiration was a lot of EDM," she told E! News. "And rap."
Bynes first teased the song online in February and later revealed she had collaborated with rapper Fenix Flexin on the project.
According to her label, Create Music Group, the single "blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce.”
“It's built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy,” they continued. "It’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.”