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Amanda Bynes Emerges With Platinum Blonde Hair and Natural Eyebrows Amid Ozempic Journey

Image of Seen most recently with a new look, Amanda Bynes seems to be focusing on herself.
Source: MEGA; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Seen most recently with a new look, Amanda Bynes seems to be focusing on herself.

June 16 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Small steps, big difference.

Amanda Bynes, 40, stepped out in Los Angeles on June 14 for a midday snack, looking noticeably more natural than she has in recent months, and fans are taking notice.

In paparazzi photos, the former What I Like About You actress turned heads with a fresh platinum blonde hairstyle. Her wavy locks worn down, paired with a softer, more natural brow look that felt lighter and far more like the Bynes we remember.

For the low-key outing, she kept her style sleek and simple in an all-black ensemble, an oversized tee, edgy leather pants with spiral cutouts running down the leg and a Chanel handbag that added just the right touch of polish to her otherwise relaxed look.

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New Look, New Journey

Image of Amanda Bynes has been open about her weight-loss journey before debuting fresh new look.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes has been open about her weight-loss journey before debuting fresh new look.

The change is hard to miss, as it marks a noticeable shift from the bold blue eyebrows she was sporting just a few months ago, back in April, during another Los Angeles outing.

The timing feels significant too. The new look comes amid Bynes' ongoing weight-loss journey, as the actress has reportedly been working toward losing more than 40 pounds with the help of popular weight-loss medications, a path that many in Hollywood have turned toward in recent years.

In a TikTok video last June, she shared, “I’m going on Ozempic, so excited.” Later, adding that she wanted to “look better in paparazzi pictures" and "you don’t see my double chin from strange angles.”

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Stepping Out of the Spotlight

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Amanda Bynes

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Image of After years in the public eye, Amanda Bynes walked away, choosing health over Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

After years in the public eye, Amanda Bynes walked away, choosing health over Hollywood.

After wrapping up her final acting role in the popular teen comedy Easy A, Bynes stepped away from Hollywood in 2010, closing the door on a career that had made her one of the most recognizable faces of her generation.

At the time, she cited a need to prioritize her mental health and well-being. A deeply personal decision that spoke volumes about what was happening behind the scenes of what looked, from the outside, like a thriving career.

In the years that followed, the public would come to understand just how much she had been quietly carrying.

Trading Scripts for Lyrics

Image of Under a new record label, Amanda Bynes has released her newest single.
Source: MEGA

Under a new record label, Amanda Bynes has released her newest single.

Now, more than a decade later, it seems Bynes isn't ready to let go. The former star of The Amanda Show is stepping back into the spotlight in an unexpected way, not on screen, but in the studio. Bynes recently dropped her debut single under Create Music Group, "Girlfriend," back in April.

Her new label shared in a statement to E! News that the song is "built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy; it’s designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.”

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