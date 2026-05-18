Amanda Bynes Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure in Rare Mirror Selfie After Ozempic Helped Recluse Star Lose 30 Pounds
May 18 2026, Published 7:28 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes is flaunting her figure after dropping 30 pounds.
The She's the Man star, 40, surprised fans with a rare mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17.
Amanda Bynes' Slim Figure Was on Full Display
In the snap, Bynes posed in her kitchen while showing off her slimmed-down frame in a white long-sleeve T-shirt and light pink frilly shorts.
She wore her freshly bleached hair wet in a half-up, half-down style.
Amanda Bynes Gained 20 Pounds During Bout of Depression
Though she left the post captionless, the former child star has documented her weight loss progress since March 2024, first revealing that she was determined to lose the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed."
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
The Amanda Show star has suffered with her mental health over the years, notably being placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed.
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Amanda Bynes Started Ozempic Journey in June 2025
Nearly a year later, the Hairspray star revealed she was using Ozempic to help with her weight loss.
Bynes told her followers in June 2025 that she was "so excited" to make the lifestyle changes, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."
"So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."
Amanda Bynes Hit Goal Weight in November 2025
By that November, Bynes revealed she lost 20 pounds after trying both the injection and pill form of the GLP-1 medication.
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she told fans on social media. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
She revealed that she gained weight after using the pill, but found success after switching to the injection.
"So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me," she continued. "I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
Bynes revealed she dropped 10 more pounds by December 2025, but reportedly has her eyes set on losing an additional 30 pounds to achieve her "dream body."