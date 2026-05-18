Amanda Bynes Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure in Rare Mirror Selfie After Ozempic Helped Recluse Star Lose 30 Pounds

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Amanda Bynes is flaunting her figure after dropping 30 pounds. The She's the Man star, 40, surprised fans with a rare mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17.

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Amanda Bynes' Slim Figure Was on Full Display

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off her outfit in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on May 17.

In the snap, Bynes posed in her kitchen while showing off her slimmed-down frame in a white long-sleeve T-shirt and light pink frilly shorts. She wore her freshly bleached hair wet in a half-up, half-down style.

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Amanda Bynes Gained 20 Pounds During Bout of Depression

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes revealed that she was focused on losing 20 pounds that she gained while being depressed in March 2024.

Though she left the post captionless, the former child star has documented her weight loss progress since March 2024, first revealing that she was determined to lose the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed." "I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." The Amanda Show star has suffered with her mental health over the years, notably being placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed.

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Amanda Bynes Started Ozempic Journey in June 2025

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes embarked on her weight loss journey to 'look better in paparazzi' photos.

Nearly a year later, the Hairspray star revealed she was using Ozempic to help with her weight loss. Bynes told her followers in June 2025 that she was "so excited" to make the lifestyle changes, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome." "So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."

Amanda Bynes Hit Goal Weight in November 2025

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes hopes to lose an additional 30 pounds to achieve her 'dream body.'