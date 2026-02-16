or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoCOUPLES

Amanda Bynes Offers Rare Look at Sweet Moment With Boyfriend Zachary During Car Ride: Watch

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Former child star Amanda Bynes shared a rare video of herself hanging out with her boyfriend, Zachary, showing off a low-key moment in their car.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes gave fans a rare peek into her blossoming romance with her new boyfriend.

The Amanda Show star, 39, shared a glimpse of her evening with her boyfriend, Zachary, as they shared a low-key night in the car.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared a sweet video with her boyfriend, Zachary.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Shared Rare Look Into Her New Relationship

Photo of Amanda Bynes shared a rare look at her romance with her boyfriend, Zachary.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared a rare look at her romance with her boyfriend, Zachary.

"Love u zachary," she captioned a nearly one-minute clip via Instagram on Sunday, February 1.

In the footage, the She's the Man star could be seen wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt as Zachary leaned in to greet the camera. Though Bynes seemed to be speaking, the audio was intentionally covered by Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti's song "I LUV IT."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Excited to See Amanda Bynes Happy

Photo of Fans supported Amanda Bynes' new relationship in the comments section.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Fans supported Amanda Bynes' new relationship in the comments section.

Fans rushed to the comment section to support Bynes, who hasn't had the easiest few years due to mental health struggles.

"I’m so thankful for him," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I love when you’re happy."

"Love her for us Zachary!!" a third chimed in.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Went Public With Their Romance in September

Photo of Amanda Bynes first mentioned Zachary on social media in September 2025.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes first mentioned Zachary on social media in September 2025.

Bynes went public with her new relationship in September 2025, referring to him as "my boo" when sharing vacation photos.

The former child star has been making other changes in her life, revealing two months later that she was using GLP-1 medication to lose weight that she gained due to depression.

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds Since November 2025

Photo of Amanda Bynes revealed she was close to her goal weight in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes revealed she was close to her goal weight in December 2025.

Bynes added, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

By December 2025, Bynes said she dropped nearly 30 pound in total.

“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.