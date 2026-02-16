Amanda Bynes Offers Rare Look at Sweet Moment With Boyfriend Zachary During Car Ride: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes gave fans a rare peek into her blossoming romance with her new boyfriend. The Amanda Show star, 39, shared a glimpse of her evening with her boyfriend, Zachary, as they shared a low-key night in the car.

View this post on Instagram Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared a sweet video with her boyfriend, Zachary.

Amanda Bynes Shared Rare Look Into Her New Relationship

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes shared a rare look at her romance with her boyfriend, Zachary.

"Love u zachary," she captioned a nearly one-minute clip via Instagram on Sunday, February 1. In the footage, the She's the Man star could be seen wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt as Zachary leaned in to greet the camera. Though Bynes seemed to be speaking, the audio was intentionally covered by Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti's song "I LUV IT."

Fans Were Excited to See Amanda Bynes Happy

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Fans supported Amanda Bynes' new relationship in the comments section.

Fans rushed to the comment section to support Bynes, who hasn't had the easiest few years due to mental health struggles. "I’m so thankful for him," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I love when you’re happy." "Love her for us Zachary!!" a third chimed in.

Amanda Bynes Went Public With Their Romance in September

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes first mentioned Zachary on social media in September 2025.

Bynes went public with her new relationship in September 2025, referring to him as "my boo" when sharing vacation photos. The former child star has been making other changes in her life, revealing two months later that she was using GLP-1 medication to lose weight that she gained due to depression. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds Since November 2025

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes revealed she was close to her goal weight in December 2025.