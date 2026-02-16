Amanda Bynes Offers Rare Look at Sweet Moment With Boyfriend Zachary During Car Ride: Watch
Feb. 16 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes gave fans a rare peek into her blossoming romance with her new boyfriend.
The Amanda Show star, 39, shared a glimpse of her evening with her boyfriend, Zachary, as they shared a low-key night in the car.
Amanda Bynes Shared Rare Look Into Her New Relationship
"Love u zachary," she captioned a nearly one-minute clip via Instagram on Sunday, February 1.
In the footage, the She's the Man star could be seen wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt as Zachary leaned in to greet the camera. Though Bynes seemed to be speaking, the audio was intentionally covered by Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti's song "I LUV IT."
Fans Were Excited to See Amanda Bynes Happy
Fans rushed to the comment section to support Bynes, who hasn't had the easiest few years due to mental health struggles.
"I’m so thankful for him," one fan wrote, while another user added, "I love when you’re happy."
"Love her for us Zachary!!" a third chimed in.
Amanda Bynes Went Public With Their Romance in September
Bynes went public with her new relationship in September 2025, referring to him as "my boo" when sharing vacation photos.
The former child star has been making other changes in her life, revealing two months later that she was using GLP-1 medication to lose weight that she gained due to depression.
“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds Since November 2025
Bynes added, “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173. I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”
By December 2025, Bynes said she dropped nearly 30 pound in total.
“I was 180 lbs but now I’ve lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152 lbs,” she wrote alongside a recent paparazzi photo. “I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!”