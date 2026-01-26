or
Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable With Bold New Brows as She Teases Her Next Big Move: Photos

split image of Amanda Bynes and Amanda Bynes
Source: mega; @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared her new daring look on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes turned heads this week with her latest bold beauty look on social media.

The former Nickelodeon star, 39, sported a daring purple brow with her signature bleach-blonde hair.

Daring New Look

Image of Amanda Bynes showed off her new eyebrows on social media.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

Amanda Bynes showed off her new eyebrows on social media.

In the short clip, Bynes ran her fingers through her hair while she pursed her lips at the camera.

She appeared to be wearing a white tank top and a fluffy white jacket while she sat in a car.

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

The star paired her new purple eyebrows with her signature bleached locks.

New Project

Image of In another post, Bynes shared a picture of her sparkly, transparent pants.
Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram

In another post, Bynes shared a picture of her sparkly, transparent pants.

In a separate post, the former actress shared a picture of her irredesent, white pants while she sat in a car, giving an update on her next big move.

"With every intention of going to the studio today, it did not work out scheduling-wise," she wrote in the caption.

After stepping away from Hollywood, Bynes has been sharing her art journey on social media.

In December 2024, she hosted an art and clothing pop-up in California alongside designer Austin Babbitt.

Most recently, on January 5, the star posted a picture of a crying woman to her Instagram Stories, vowing that her next art show would be anime-themed.

Amanda Bynes

New Tattoo

Image of Recently, Amanda Bynes also shared a behind-the-scenes of her newest tattoo.
Source: mega

Recently, Amanda Bynes also shared a behind-the-scenes of her newest tattoo.

Recently, the star showed off her newest ink while rocking a bright blue lip.

On January 21, Bynes shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new hand tattoo session in Los Angeles.

She debuted a fresh "Trap Star" tattoo on her hand, just below her index finger, pairing it with long pink glitter square nails and a silver-and-gold Rolex watch.

In another picture, Bynes shared her outfit, which featured a black, oversized windbreaker, leggings and a matching bag.

The star's bold brown brows and bright lips were the star of the show.

Amanda Bynes's Ozempic Journey

Image of This all comes after the star shared her Ozempic journey at the the end of 2025.
Source: mega

This all comes after the star shared her Ozempic journey at the the end of 2025.

In December 2025, the She's the Man actress revealed she lost weight using the GLP-1 drug, Ozempic.

She shared paparazzi pictures of herself walking down the street in a baggy t-shirt, ripped jeans and a Louis Vuitton denim purse.

"I was 180 lbs but now I've lost 28 lbs on Ozempic! I'm down to 152 lbs," she captioned the post. "I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!"

A month earlier, Bynes revealed how the medication was helping her lose weight.

"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey," she said in an Instagram Story video posted on November 5, 2025. "I've lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds."

Bynes continued, "I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I'm really glad that I'm on the injection, it's really working for me. I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

