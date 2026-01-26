Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable With Bold New Brows as She Teases Her Next Big Move: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes turned heads this week with her latest bold beauty look on social media. The former Nickelodeon star, 39, sported a daring purple brow with her signature bleach-blonde hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Daring New Look

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off her new eyebrows on social media.

In the short clip, Bynes ran her fingers through her hair while she pursed her lips at the camera. She appeared to be wearing a white tank top and a fluffy white jacket while she sat in a car.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

New Project

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/Instagram In another post, Bynes shared a picture of her sparkly, transparent pants.

In a separate post, the former actress shared a picture of her irredesent, white pants while she sat in a car, giving an update on her next big move. "With every intention of going to the studio today, it did not work out scheduling-wise," she wrote in the caption. After stepping away from Hollywood, Bynes has been sharing her art journey on social media. In December 2024, she hosted an art and clothing pop-up in California alongside designer Austin Babbitt. Most recently, on January 5, the star posted a picture of a crying woman to her Instagram Stories, vowing that her next art show would be anime-themed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

New Tattoo

Source: mega Recently, Amanda Bynes also shared a behind-the-scenes of her newest tattoo.

Recently, the star showed off her newest ink while rocking a bright blue lip. On January 21, Bynes shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new hand tattoo session in Los Angeles. She debuted a fresh "Trap Star" tattoo on her hand, just below her index finger, pairing it with long pink glitter square nails and a silver-and-gold Rolex watch. In another picture, Bynes shared her outfit, which featured a black, oversized windbreaker, leggings and a matching bag. The star's bold brown brows and bright lips were the star of the show.

Amanda Bynes's Ozempic Journey

Source: mega This all comes after the star shared her Ozempic journey at the the end of 2025.