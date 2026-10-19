Amanda Bynes Revealed Her 'Goal' Weight Was 100 Pounds in 2013 Interview That Resurfaces Amid Ozempic Journey
Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes once revealed her goal weight was just 100 pounds in a resurfaced interview as she continues her Ozempic journey.
The She's the Man actress, 40, got candid in a 2013 feature titled 25 Things You Don't Know About Me, where she shared in her 15th fact, "I moved to New York City and I love it! I lost four pounds since I moved. I'm 121 pounds – my goal is 100 pounds."
Amanda Bynes Retired From Acting Amid Severe Body Image Issues
The interview came nearly three years after the former child star announced her retirement from acting in 2010.
Bynes' last acting role was 2010's Easy A, where she played a hyperreligious high school mean girl.
The actress claimed she "couldn't stand her appearance" in the cult classic as she was dealing with severe body image issues at the time, eventually sending her into a deep depression.
Amanda Bynes 'Hated' Her Appearance in Her Last Acting Role
"I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."
The Amanda Show star claimed it was during this time that she started experimenting with substances, including Adderall, after "reading an article in a magazine that called Adderall 'the new skinny pill.'"
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Amanda Bynes Announced Ozempic Journey in March 2024
As OK! previously reported, Bynes announced her weight loss journey in March 2024. The actress revealed she was in a much healthier mindset and "doing a lot better" after gaining 20 pounds due to depression.
"[I] have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean. I weigh 162 pounds right now, and I want to get back to 110 pounds," she shared in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.
Amanda Bynes Revealed 30-Pound Weight Loss in December 2025
By November 2025, Bynes revealed that GLP-1 medication helped her lose 20 pounds.
"I'm so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds. I'm 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173," she explained in an Instagram Story on November 5, 2025. " I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180, and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection. So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
One month later, Bynes reached the 30-pound weight-loss milestone, bringing her weight down to 152 pounds.