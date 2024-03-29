Amanda Bynes Is Starting Her Weight-Loss Journey After Gaining 20 Pounds Due to Depression: 'I Want to Get Back to 110 Pounds'

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," began the actress, who was placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."

"I weigh 162lbs right now," Bynes continued, "and want to get back to 110lbs."

Bynes added the post to a story highlight on her account, which she titled, "I'm fat RN [right now]."