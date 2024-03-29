Amanda Bynes Is Starting Her Weight-Loss Journey After Gaining 20 Pounds Due to Depression: 'I Want to Get Back to 110 Pounds'
Amanda Bynes is getting candid about her weight on social media.
On Thursday, March 28, the child star took to her Instagram Story to discuss how she wants to drop the pounds after gaining weight amid her psychiatric treatment.
"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," began the actress, who was placed under two 5150 psychiatric holds in 2023 after being found wandering the streets of L.A. unclothed. "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean."
"I weigh 162lbs right now," Bynes continued, "and want to get back to 110lbs."
Bynes added the post to a story highlight on her account, which she titled, "I'm fat RN [right now]."
As OK! previously reported, The Amanda Show alum has gotten a lot of attention lately after the bombshell Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries was released.
The project exposed the alleged child abuse many Nickelodeon stars experienced while at the network, and though Bynes was one of the channel’s biggest talents, she declined to be a part of the documentary.
Amanda’s parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, also refused to participate in the film, which shed light onto the alleged wrongdoings of Nickelodeon bigwigs such as Dan Schneider and Brian Peck.
According to an insider, Amanda has not seen the docuseries and is grateful for Nickelodeon for jumpstarting her career.
While Amanda may not have experienced the misconduct on set, her The Amanda show costar Drake Bell revealed in the docuseries that he was sexually assaulted by Brian.
Drake recalled how he never thought much of the special attention the dialogue and acting coach gave him until everything changed "one morning."
“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me. I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation,” Drake described.
“He figured out how to convince my mom and everyone around to, anytime I would have an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian’s house and it just got worse and worse and worse and worse. I was just trapped. I had no way out,” the actor, who was just 15 at the time of his assault, added. “The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal. I don’t know how to elaborate on that on camera, really… Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault, and then I’ll answer your question. I don’t know how else to put it.”
Drake later told his mother everything and the police began a "brutal" investigation against Brian.
“I had to be excruciatingly detailed about every single thing, [every] time that it had happened, with two absolute strangers. The worst part was I had to make a phone call to Brian and get him to admit what he’d done,” Drake shared. “I said, ‘I’m really struggling with this stuff now. I’m so torn up, I’m so broken, I’m so emotionally distressed right now. Why did this happen?’ He just started a full-on confession. He kept asking me over and over again, he was like, ‘Are we being recorded?'”