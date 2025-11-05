Amanda Bynes Reveals 20-Pound Ozempic Weight-Loss Journey: I Want to 'Feel Skinny and Cute'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is feeling herself after shedding 20 pounds with Ozempic — and she’s not done yet! “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” the actress, 39, said in a video clip posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Amanda Bynes Talks Weight Loss

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes revealed she lost 20 pounds by using Ozempic.

The She’s the Man star explained that she’s tried both pill and injection forms of Ozempic – a medication originally intended for adults with type 2 diabetes, but is now widely used by doctors to help patients lose weight. “I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” Bynes detailed. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Amanda Bynes Was Spotted on Rare Date Night Hours Earlier

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes was spotted at Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont on November 4.

Bynes made headlines hours earlier when she was spotted at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont on a rare date night with her new boyfriend, Zachary. The former child star was dressed casually for the occasion, sporting a baggy denim jacket, black crossbody purse and trousers, while her date, 40, donned a beige button-down shirt and army green jacket.

Amanda Bynes Debuted New BF in September

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes is reportedly dating a man named Zachary.

"They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level. They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company,” a source told TMZ at the time of the two being platonic at first. “The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another." The couple has reportedly been dating since September.

Amanda Split From Fiancé in 2022

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes was previously engaged to Paul Michael.