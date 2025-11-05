or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoHEALTH

Amanda Bynes Reveals 20-Pound Ozempic Weight-Loss Journey: I Want to 'Feel Skinny and Cute'

Photo of Amanda Bynes
Source: MEGA; @amandabynes/Instagram

Former child star Amanda Bynes revealed she lost more than 20 pounds by using Ozempic injections, and she hopes to lose more weight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes is feeling herself after shedding 20 pounds with Ozempic — and she’s not done yet!

“I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” the actress, 39, said in a video clip posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 5. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Talks Weight Loss

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Amanda Bynes revealed she lost 20 pounds by using Ozempic.
Source: @amandabynes/Instagram

Amanda Bynes revealed she lost 20 pounds by using Ozempic.

The She’s the Man star explained that she’s tried both pill and injection forms of Ozempic – a medication originally intended for adults with type 2 diabetes, but is now widely used by doctors to help patients lose weight.

“I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” Bynes detailed. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Was Spotted on Rare Date Night Hours Earlier

Photo of Amanda Bynes was spotted at Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont on November 4.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes was spotted at Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont on November 4.

Bynes made headlines hours earlier when she was spotted at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont on a rare date night with her new boyfriend, Zachary.

The former child star was dressed casually for the occasion, sporting a baggy denim jacket, black crossbody purse and trousers, while her date, 40, donned a beige button-down shirt and army green jacket.

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Debuted New BF in September

Photo of Amanda Bynes is reportedly dating a man named Zachary.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes is reportedly dating a man named Zachary.

"They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level. They're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company,” a source told TMZ at the time of the two being platonic at first. “The vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another."

The couple has reportedly been dating since September.

Amanda Split From Fiancé in 2022

Photo of Amanda Bynes was previously engaged to Paul Michael.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes was previously engaged to Paul Michael.

The relationship marked her first since she split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael. The pair got engaged in 2020 after meeting at a treatment facility, as both struggle with substance abuse. The on-off pair called off their engagement in 2021, before getting back together and splitting for the final time in 2022.

"They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly," a source spilled at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.