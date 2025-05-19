Amanda Bynes Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Debuts Dramatic New Haircut and Tattoo: Watch

Amanda Bynes sported a shocking new haircut and ink on her finger.

The former child star , 39, gave her followers two updates on her physical appearance in a selfie-style video on Sunday, May 18.

"I wanted to make a post that I finally grew my bangs out. I'm so excited," said Bynes, whose semi-dyed blonde hair swept across the top of her head and over her forehead.

She proceeded to describe a new tattoo she got in honor of her and her best friend Dylan's 10-year "best friend anniversary."

"We got matching Roman numeral X's for the number 10. I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage," the ex-actress detailed. "So excited about that, too."

She concluded the video by wishing everyone a good night and flashing a peace sign and kissy face to the camera.

Bynes left no caption on her post and turned the comments section off, although the video received nearly one million likes and 155,000 shares.