Amanda Bynes Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as She Debuts Dramatic New Haircut and Tattoo: Watch
Amanda Bynes continues to shock with her dramatic transformation.
The former child star, 39, gave her followers two updates on her physical appearance in a selfie-style video on Sunday, May 18.
"I wanted to make a post that I finally grew my bangs out. I'm so excited," said Bynes, whose semi-dyed blonde hair swept across the top of her head and over her forehead.
She proceeded to describe a new tattoo she got in honor of her and her best friend Dylan's 10-year "best friend anniversary."
"We got matching Roman numeral X's for the number 10. I got it on my finger. Dylan got it on her rib cage," the ex-actress detailed. "So excited about that, too."
She concluded the video by wishing everyone a good night and flashing a peace sign and kissy face to the camera.
Bynes left no caption on her post and turned the comments section off, although the video received nearly one million likes and 155,000 shares.
Aside from the new changes to her appearance, Bynes sported a heart tattoo on her left cheek, a dangly nose ring and thick eyebrows. She appeared to be filming from her bedroom in a white Paris sweatshirt with an Eiffel Tower design on it.
She also wore a diamond ring on her left finger, which is reportedly not an engagement ring. Bynes donned a sparkler on the same finger back in January, when a source confirmed she "is not engaged" and the ring is “just a piece of jewelry.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Amanda Bynes' Dating History
The What a Girl Wants actress was previously engaged to Paul Michael between 2020 and 2022 before they called it quits. The duo met at a sober living facility in 2019.
Just a few months after they separated, the Nickelodeon star was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold after authorities caught her walking around L.A. without her clothes on.
In September 2024, she was spotted strolling down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles with a mystery man who was not identified.
Amanda Bynes' OnlyFans
The Amanda Show alum made headlines in April when she announced on her Instagram Story that she would be joining OnlyFans.
"I’m on onlyfans now!" she wrote on Tuesday, April 15. "Disclaimer: I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join." The post featured a screenshot of her account with the username @amandapandapandapanda1, which has a $50/month subscription fee.