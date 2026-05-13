Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss in Skimpy G-String Thong: Photo

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Amanda Bynes left little to the imagination as she flaunted her dramatic weight loss in a G-string thong. The Amanda Show star, 40, wore her sweatpants extremely low to expose a black, barely-there undergarment in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12.

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Amanda Bynes' G-String Was on Full Display

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes showed off a flat stomach in a new photo posted on social media.

A noticeable tan line was visible on her hips as she showed off her flat stomach in a mirror selfie. Though Bynes left the post captionless, she's been updating fans on her weight-loss journey along the way, first revealing in March 2024 that she was looking to lose the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed."

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Amanda Bynes Gained Weight From 'Being Depressed'

Source: MEGA The retired actress started her weight loss journey in March 2024.

"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. In June 2024, the She's the Man actress revealed she was using Ozempic to help her with weight loss. The Nickelodeon alum said she was "so excited" to make the changes, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome." "So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."

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Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds With Ozempic

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes lost 20 pounds in November 2025 after starting Ozempic months earlier.

By that November, Bynes revealed she had hit her goal weight. "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she told fans on social media. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.” She tried both pill and injection forms of the medication to see which one better suited her lifestyle.

Amanda Bynes Hopes to Lose 30 More Pounds

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram A source said Amanda Bynes wants to drop 30 more pounds to achieve her 'dream body.'