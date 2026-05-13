Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss in Skimpy G-String Thong: Photo
May 13 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Amanda Bynes left little to the imagination as she flaunted her dramatic weight loss in a G-string thong.
The Amanda Show star, 40, wore her sweatpants extremely low to expose a black, barely-there undergarment in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12.
Amanda Bynes' G-String Was on Full Display
A noticeable tan line was visible on her hips as she showed off her flat stomach in a mirror selfie.
Though Bynes left the post captionless, she's been updating fans on her weight-loss journey along the way, first revealing in March 2024 that she was looking to lose the 20 pounds she gained from "being depressed."
Amanda Bynes Gained Weight From 'Being Depressed'
"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.
In June 2024, the She's the Man actress revealed she was using Ozempic to help her with weight loss.
The Nickelodeon alum said she was "so excited" to make the changes, explaining, "I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome."
"So I look better in paparazzi pictures and you don't see my double chin from strange angles," Bynes continued. "I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course."
- Amanda Bynes Looks Slim in Mini Shorts Amid GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey
- Amanda Bynes Going on Ozempic to 'Look Better in Paparazzi Pictures' and Lose Her 'Double Chin': 'I Hope to Get Down to 130 Lbs.'
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Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds With Ozempic
By that November, Bynes revealed she had hit her goal weight.
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she told fans on social media. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”
She tried both pill and injection forms of the medication to see which one better suited her lifestyle.
Amanda Bynes Hopes to Lose 30 More Pounds
“I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection,” the Hairspray actress recalled. “So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic.”
Though Bynes revealed she dropped down to 152 pounds by December 2025, she reportedly hopes to lose another 30 pounds to achieve her "dream body."