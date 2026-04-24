Amanda Bynes Looks Slim in Mini Shorts Amid GLP-1 Weight Loss Journey

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Amanda Bynes is putting her health first, and it's clearly paying off. The former child star, 40, showed off her trim figure in mini shorts while out on a sunny day in Los Angeles in photos obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, April 23.

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Amanda Bynes Debuted Trim Figure in Mini Shorts

Source: @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes looked healthier than ever while on an outing in Los Angeles.

The She's the Man star rocked an oversized black T-shirt and pink athletic bottoms for the casual coffee run, finishing the look with high-top white Vans sneakers. Bynes wore her bleach-blonde hair in a loose top knot atop her head, paired with bold blue eyebrows. "She looks good," one user wrote as the photos went viral across social media, while another admirer added, "Glad to see her out and doing her thing wishing her well. She looks happy and at peace, that’s what matters most." "I hope she feels good too," a third pointed out.

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Amanda Bynes Suffered Body Issues and Depression

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes said she 'couldn't stand' her appearance in 2010's 'Easy A.'

Bynes has faced challenges with substance abuse and mental health over the years. She explained during a 2018 interview that she encountered severe body image issues at the height of her career, which eventually sent her into a "deep depression." Her last movie dates back to 2010's Easy E, where she said she "couldn't stand her appearance." "I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine at the time. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

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Amanda Bynes Gained 20 Pounds During Period of Depression

Source: MEGA; @amandabynes/Instagram Amanda Bynes told fans in November 2025 that she used GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

In March 2024, Bynes told her followers that she was "doing a lot better" after a period of depression and planned to lose the 20 pounds she had gained during the bout. The Sydney White actress has stayed focused on her fitness goals, revealing in late 2025 that she began taking GLP-1 medication. “I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on November 5, 2025. “I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that, to be honest. Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds.”

Amanda Bynes Lost 30 Pounds

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes hopes to lose 30 more pounds to achieve her 'dream body.'