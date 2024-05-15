Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Tummy as She Documents Weight-Loss Journey: Photos

"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," Bynes noted. "I weigh 162lbs right now and want to get back to 110lbs."

The star has also experienced various mental health issues over the years and completed a stay at a treatment center.

As the Hairspray actress focuses on her well-being, her All That costas Lori Beth Denberg recently claimed Dan Schneider completely overworked Bynes during their time on the '90s sketch comedy show.