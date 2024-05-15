Amanda Bynes Shows Off Her Tummy as She Documents Weight-Loss Journey: Photos
Amanda Bynes is giving fans insight into her health journey.
On Tuesday, May 14, the former child star, 38, took to her Instagram Story to show off her physique in a grey sports bra and black track pants after revealing she's trying to lose some weight.
Bynes, who previously wiped her social media feed clean, posed in the mirror while listening to Travis Scott's 2018 song "Butterfly Effect."
The Amanda Show alum recently announced she's been on a mission to get back into shape following a difficult period of her life. "I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she explained in a separate video shared to Instagram.
"I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean," Bynes noted. "I weigh 162lbs right now and want to get back to 110lbs."
The star has also experienced various mental health issues over the years and completed a stay at a treatment center.
As the Hairspray actress focuses on her well-being, her All That costas Lori Beth Denberg recently claimed Dan Schneider completely overworked Bynes during their time on the '90s sketch comedy show.
"I felt like I tried to help her — to help Amanda, and couldn't," the 48-year-old recalled of seeing her colleague allegedly under the intense pressure from the disgraced executive producer, 58.
Despite the allegation, Bynes claimed she never had any issues with Schneider and only had gratitude for him helping to launch her career. The She's the Man actress also declined participating in the bombshell Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.
In the shocking tell-all, it was alleged the television giant tried to help Bynes emancipate herself from her parents, but Schneider claimed there was nothing nefarious about his actions.
"Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time," he explained in a recent interview. "She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way."
"We supported her, she tried to get emancipated and it ended up not working out and she didn’t," the former show runner explained of the dynamic between himself and the Easy A alum.
Business Insider conducted the interview with Denburg.