or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Amanda Bynes
OK LogoPHOTOS

Amanda Bynes Sports New Leg Tattoo During Rare Outing: Photos

photo of Amanda Bynes.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes and a friend were spotted on a hike in Los Angeles after she was freshly inked with a new leg tattoo.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 5:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes, 39, was seen walking in a rural area of Los Angeles with her friend and photographer Jalen Hemphill on Thursday, July 10, where she debuted a new tattoo on her leg: a bunny!

The other vertical black ink says, “See you on the other side,” and is written in bold cursive, making the wording difficult to make out from afar.

The Nickelodeon star donned an oversized royal blue zip-up sweatshirt, which she paired with white gym shorts. The star’s blonde locks were hidden underneath a black baseball cap, while her feet were snug inside a pair of flats.

She also posted a video to her Instagram Story on the same day, showing her and Hemphill enjoying the California air as they went for a hike.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Gets Matching Tattoo With Friend

Image of The actress and her friend enjoyed a hike during their day out.
Source: mega

The actress and her friend enjoyed a hike during their day out.

Bynes’ fresh leg ink isn’t her only relatively new tattoo, either. As OK! reported in May, the actress debuted a fresh tat in a TikTok video that same month.

“We got matching Roman numeral X’s for the number 10,” she said of her and her friend’s new tattoo, which they decided to get to commemorate their “best friend anniversary.”

“I got it on my finger,” she continued. “Dylan got it on her rib cage. So excited about that, too.”

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Plans to Take Ozempic

Image of The star plans to take Ozempic to look thinner in photos.
Source: mega

The star plans to take Ozempic to look thinner in photos.

Despite Bynes’ lack of Hollywood sightings, she recently revealed her plan to start taking Ozempic to shed some pounds to look better in paparazzi photos.

The She’s the Man star took to her Instagram story on June 22 to tell her loyal followers how “excited” she was to lose weight, adding, “I’m 173 [lbs.] now, so I hope to get down to 130, which would be awesome.”

The actress elaborated about her reasoning, saying, “So I look better in paparazzi pictures, and you don’t see my double chin from strange angles. I will post about my Ozempic journey, of course.”

MORE ON:
Amanda Bynes

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Helps Taran Killam Jumpstart His Acting Career

Image of The actress' 'Big Fat Liar' costar Taran Killam recently revealed she helped him start his acting career.
Source: mega

The actress' 'Big Fat Liar' costar Taran Killam recently revealed she helped him start his acting career.

Although Bynes stepped away from acting in 2010, her former costar Taran Killam recently opened up about how the Sydney White actress helped him jumpstart his career.

“We were friends; we did a movie together, Big Fat Liar. She was the best,” Killam said on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast in May. “It was a very important relationship to me in my life.”

image of Taran Killam called Amanda Bynes one of the 'most talented people' he's ever met.
Source: mega

Taran Killam called Amanda Bynes one of the 'most talented people' he's ever met.

The High Potential actor explained how The Amanda Show was his “first job,” adding, “Literally the last week of high school, I got cast in her show.”

He continued, “We worked together for three weeks, then. I went away to college, I didn’t have an agent anymore, and I was focused on school. They called me back to do more; they helped me get an agent.”

Before the podcast ended, Killam referred to Bynes as “one of the most talented people” he’s ever met.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.