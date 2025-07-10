Amanda Bynes Sports New Leg Tattoo During Rare Outing: Photos

Amanda Bynes, 39, was seen walking in a rural area of Los Angeles with her friend and photographer Jalen Hemphill on Thursday, July 10, where she debuted a new tattoo on her leg: a bunny!

The other vertical black ink says, “See you on the other side,” and is written in bold cursive, making the wording difficult to make out from afar.

The Nickelodeon star donned an oversized royal blue zip-up sweatshirt, which she paired with white gym shorts. The star’s blonde locks were hidden underneath a black baseball cap, while her feet were snug inside a pair of flats.

She also posted a video to her Instagram Story on the same day, showing her and Hemphill enjoying the California air as they went for a hike.