Amanda Bynes, 40, Steps Out in Miniskirt Amid Ongoing Ozempic Weight-Loss Journey

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Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a casual outfit as the former child star continues to share updates about her weight-loss journey. The 40-year-old actress, who appeared to be slimmer, was photographed stepping out of a black SUV in an oversized gray zip-up hoodie and a black miniskirt. She completed the relaxed look with black-and-white high-top sneakers and brown-tinted sunglasses.

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Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM Amanda Bynes, 40, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a gray hoodie, a black miniskirt, high-top sneakers and sunglasses.

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Bynes wore her platinum-blonde hair in loose waves, with long, light-colored nails adding a polished touch. She also appeared to be holding her keys as she walked away from the vehicle.

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Bynes Previously Opened Up About Her Weight

Source: MEGA In a resurfaced 2013 interview, Amanda Bynes discussed her move to New York City and shared her weight loss goal at the time.

Bynes has spoken publicly about her body image over the years. In a resurfaced 2013 feature titled 25 Things You Don't Know About Me, she wrote, "I moved to New York City, and I love it! I lost four pounds since I moved. I'm 121 pounds – my goal is 100 pounds." The comments come after Bynes stepped away from acting. She announced her retirement in 2010, and her final film role was in the comedy Easy A, in which she played a deeply religious high school student who turns against the main character.

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The Actress Previously Discussed Her Body Image Struggles

Source: MEGA The actress previously revealed that watching her performance in ‘Easy A’ affected her body image and mental health.

Bynes later revealed that watching herself in Easy A had a significant effect on her mental health. At the time, she was struggling with her appearance and eventually fell into a deep depression. "I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things." The former The Amanda Show star also discussed experimenting with substances during that period, including Adderall. She said she became interested in the medication after "reading an article in a magazine that called Adderall 'the new skinny pill.'"

Bynes Shares Updates on Her Weight-Loss Journey

Source: MEGA Amanda Bynes also spoke about experimenting with substances during that difficult period, including Adderall.