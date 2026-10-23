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Amanda Bynes, 40, Steps Out in Miniskirt Amid Ongoing Ozempic Weight-Loss Journey

amanda bynes steps out miniskirt ozempic weight loss
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes, 40, stepped out in L.A., wearing a miniskirt amid her Ozempic weight loss journey.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

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Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in a casual outfit as the former child star continues to share updates about her weight-loss journey.

The 40-year-old actress, who appeared to be slimmer, was photographed stepping out of a black SUV in an oversized gray zip-up hoodie and a black miniskirt. She completed the relaxed look with black-and-white high-top sneakers and brown-tinted sunglasses.

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image of Amanda Bynes, 40, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a gray hoodie, a black miniskirt, high-top sneakers and sunglasses.
Source: @AMANDAPANDAPANDAPANDA1/INSTAGRAM

Amanda Bynes, 40, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a gray hoodie, a black miniskirt, high-top sneakers and sunglasses.

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Bynes wore her platinum-blonde hair in loose waves, with long, light-colored nails adding a polished touch. She also appeared to be holding her keys as she walked away from the vehicle.

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Bynes Previously Opened Up About Her Weight

image of In a resurfaced 2013 interview, Amanda Bynes discussed her move to New York City and shared her weight loss goal at the time.
Source: MEGA

In a resurfaced 2013 interview, Amanda Bynes discussed her move to New York City and shared her weight loss goal at the time.

Bynes has spoken publicly about her body image over the years.

In a resurfaced 2013 feature titled 25 Things You Don't Know About Me, she wrote, "I moved to New York City, and I love it! I lost four pounds since I moved. I'm 121 pounds – my goal is 100 pounds."

The comments come after Bynes stepped away from acting. She announced her retirement in 2010, and her final film role was in the comedy Easy A, in which she played a deeply religious high school student who turns against the main character.

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The Actress Previously Discussed Her Body Image Struggles

image of The actress previously revealed that watching her performance in ‘Easy A’ affected her body image and mental health.
Source: MEGA

The actress previously revealed that watching her performance in ‘Easy A’ affected her body image and mental health.

Bynes later revealed that watching herself in Easy A had a significant effect on her mental health. At the time, she was struggling with her appearance and eventually fell into a deep depression.

"I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it," she told Paper magazine in 2018. "I was high on marijuana when I saw that, but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don't know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things."

The former The Amanda Show star also discussed experimenting with substances during that period, including Adderall. She said she became interested in the medication after "reading an article in a magazine that called Adderall 'the new skinny pill.'"

Bynes Shares Updates on Her Weight-Loss Journey

image of Amanda Bynes also spoke about experimenting with substances during that difficult period, including Adderall.
Source: MEGA

Amanda Bynes also spoke about experimenting with substances during that difficult period, including Adderall.

In March 2024, Bynes opened up about her efforts to improve her well-being, saying she was "doing a lot better" after gaining 20 pounds during a period of depression.

By November 2025, she had shared another update, revealing that she was using GLP-1 medication to help with weight loss.

“So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection; it’s really working for me," she revealed in an Instagram Story.

She added, "I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

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