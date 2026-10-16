Amanda Bynes Shows Off Weight Loss During Rare L.A. Outing With Boyfriend Zachary Khan
Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Amanda Bynes stepped out for an iced coffee in Los Angeles with boyfriend Zachary Khan.
On Wednesday, October 14, the She's the Man actress was photographed during a casual Starbucks run.
Bynes looked noticeably slimmer, wearing a white long-sleeved graphic shirt featuring a wolf design, light gray sweatpants and black shoes. She completed the laid-back look with a black tote bag slung over one shoulder while carrying her iced coffee along the sidewalk.
Her platinum-blonde hair was pulled back from her face for the daytime outing. In other photos, Bynes was seen walking alongside a Kahn who wore a black T-shirt, dark pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He appeared to be talking on his phone while holding his own iced drink.
Bynes Opened Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey
Bynes first shared details about her weight-loss efforts in June 2025, revealing on her Instagram Story that she had started taking a type of GLP-1 medication.
"Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome," Bynes said at the time in the video.
She later explained that part of her motivation was to feel more comfortable when photographed in public, saying she wanted to "look better in paparazzi pictures...so you don’t see my double chin from strange angles."
Later that year, the Easy A actress shared another update on social media, revealing that she had reached 151 pounds with the help of the medication. Although she still felt self-conscious about her body, she described her progress as "inspiring."
Her weight-loss efforts have continued this year. Sources close to the star told TMZ that she was hoping to lose another 30 pounds as she worked toward her "dream body."
Bynes also shared her thoughts on the treatment in a separate Instagram update, writing, "I'm really glad that I'm on the injection. It's really working for me, and I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."
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Bynes Teased a New Project
While Bynes has largely stayed away from acting in recent years, she recently gave fans a glimpse of a mysterious potential new project titled Kendall, revealing that it was “now in production.”
Bynes posted screenshots on Instagram of what appeared to be a screenplay or detailed scene outline. The story centers on a character named Kendall, who faces a series of unsettling events, including her boyfriend's sudden disappearance, strange encounters and an escalating personal crisis.
“kendall is in production fyi,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
The update has raised questions about whether Bynes could be preparing for a return to the entertainment industry after stepping away from acting more than a decade ago.
Why Bynes Retired From Acting
Bynes announced her retirement from acting on June 19, 2010, when she was just 24 years old. In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, she explained why she no longer wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood.
"I've never written the movies & TV shows I've been a part of, I've only acted like the characters the producers or directors wanted me to play," she tweeted at the time. "Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something any more I stop doing it."
“I don't love acting any more so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first - I've retired,” Bynes added.