Amanda Bynes Shows Off Weight Loss During Rare L.A. Outing With Boyfriend Zachary Khan

Bynes looked noticeably slimmer , wearing a white long-sleeved graphic shirt featuring a wolf design, light gray sweatpants and black shoes. She completed the laid-back look with a black tote bag slung over one shoulder while carrying her iced coffee along the sidewalk.

Her platinum-blonde hair was pulled back from her face for the daytime outing. In other photos, Bynes was seen walking alongside a Kahn who wore a black T-shirt, dark pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses. He appeared to be talking on his phone while holding his own iced drink.

Bynes first shared details about her weight-loss efforts in June 2025, revealing on her Instagram Story that she had started taking a type of GLP-1 medication.

"Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome," Bynes said at the time in the video.

She later explained that part of her motivation was to feel more comfortable when photographed in public, saying she wanted to "look better in paparazzi pictures...so you don’t see my double chin from strange angles."

Later that year, the Easy A actress shared another update on social media, revealing that she had reached 151 pounds with the help of the medication. Although she still felt self-conscious about her body, she described her progress as "inspiring."

Her weight-loss efforts have continued this year. Sources close to the star told TMZ that she was hoping to lose another 30 pounds as she worked toward her "dream body."

Bynes also shared her thoughts on the treatment in a separate Instagram update, writing, "I'm really glad that I'm on the injection. It's really working for me, and I'm trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute."