Amanda Kloots 'Loves' Traveling With Son Elvis: 'He's at Such a Great Age Where He Loves to Learn'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Kloots is soaking up every moment with her son, Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband, Nick Cordero. "He's so good. He's my best travel buddy. I love traveling with him, and it's the ultimate bonding because it's just the two of us! He is such a good kid. I'm so grateful for him. He's at this stage in life where he just wants to see all the things!" the fitness guru, 43, who has teamed up with Advil to launch The Strength Shift, a movement aimed at redefining what real strength looks like: confronting and treating your pain, not pushing through it, exclusively told OK!. "We've been on a mission this summer to see all the things, and it's been so fun! He's at such a great age where he loves to learn and asks questions."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandakloots/instagram Amanda Kloots shares son Elvis with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

Article continues below advertisement

This past summer, the former talk show and her son got to visit Paris, France, to see her sister, in addition to some other trips across the U.S. "We always have a blast in Paris! He loves it there. We went to the top of the Eiffel Tour for the first time this year, and it's so amazing!" she gushes, adding that she adores wearing matching outfits with him. "As long as he'll let me twin with him and he thinks it's cool, I'll keep doing it."

Article continues below advertisement

Since the blonde babe is such a pioneer in the fitness world, her son loves to move around, too. "He has seriously been working out with me since he was in the womb," she says of Elvis, who is 6 years old. "He's so well trained at coming to my classes, and he'll help me set up and clean up. I was teaching in Hawaii, and he was doing the workout with the ladies. They were like, 'OK, if he can do it, we can do it!' I was like, 'Exactly!' It's so important to teach your kids movement and fitness and lead by example. I grew up watching my mom do Jane Fonda workouts, and I think it's so great to have that influence at a young age." Additionally, Elvis is keeping the dancer busy, as she's now a hockey mom!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandakloots/instagram Elvis loves playing hockey.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love it! I never knew anything about hockey; I never went to a game. We went to one game, and our lives have changed! Now, we're huge Kings fans, and I love it. I'm so happy for him and he is good and enjoys it. It's been so much fun," she shares. In the last five years, Kloots, who lost her husband to COVID-19, is navigating being a single parent to Elvis, which is why she isn't afraid to lean on her loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can't raise my son by myself. I have a village of people who help me, and with everything in life, I've learned that lesson, too — ask for help. Even with starting your own business, you don't have to do it by yourself. Ask for help, collab with great people and keep working hard!" she insists. "Life is full of twists and turns," she continues. "I've come to think of life as chapters. I feel like I look back at the last few years and try to remind myself of how proud I am of myself and how far Elvis and I have come. I'm really grateful for all the different things I've been able to do and get to do. I'm not going to lie: every day is a challenge to stay positive and to work hard. I just keep trying to do that. I love looking on the bright side of life, the glass-half-full kind of outlook, and I remind myself of that every day. My big motto is to keep moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandakloots/instagram Amanda Kloots loves to 'look on the bright side.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Since the businesswoman is always on the move, it made sense for her to partner with Advil for The Strength Shift workout. As part of the campaign, Advil is teaming up with Kloots to co-create a custom resilience-building workout that reflects their personal evolution in how they think about and approach strength. "I used to push through the pain. When they came to me with this campaign, I was like, 'This makes total sense.' It's been my entire life — to push through the pain and not acknowledge it and ignore it. I recently had a shoulder injury that I had to acknowledge and treat, but I also had to find ways of building resilient workouts that help me treat this and fix it, but also keep my body moving. I think sometimes we get that way. It's like, 'Oh, if I acknowledge this pain, it means I am going to have to stop doing everything.' That's what I normally do, but that's not the case — maybe sometimes if it's a major injury, of course, but most of the time, it's like, 'Let's just fix something, find other ways to work around it while it's being treated,' and then you keep going with your day," she explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandakloots/instagram Amanda Kloots said her son loves to move around and work out with her.

Article continues below advertisement

"Advil is always in my bag! I don't leave home without it," she says. "Sometimes you get offered campaigns and you try to make it work, but this one, I was like, 'This is so my life.'" As for how Kloots makes sure to recover and rest, she says she typically takes Sundays off. "It's my day with my son and a day to relax my body, reset my body, lay with my feet up. I love putting my feet up nad letting them drain. I love a lymphatic massage. I love getting massages. I'm good at acknowledging that I work hard and I like to push my body to a certain limit, but I also like to recover. I like to treat my body right!" she concludes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: GiGi Jackson, Lens of Her Amanda Kloots said she always carries Advil around.

Article continues below advertisement