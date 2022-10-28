Amanda Kloots Admits Being On 'The Talk' Comes With A Lot Of 'Pressure,' But She Loves This 'New Chapter' Of Her Life

Though Amanda Kloots has had experience being in front of the camera, as she frequently hosts workout events, the star believes being on The Talk is a whole other beast.

"The best part is meeting these actors and actresses who I have watched my entire life and admired. It's cool because they're coming on your turf. The other day I was talking to Danny DeVito. I remember being a little girl and watching Batman Returns in theaters and thinking he was the scariest villain. Now, I am laughing with him on a talk show. It's a crazy life!" the 40-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Swanson W/I/O, a mind-body nourishment that brings self-care to the front of the line where it belongs. "I love this new chapter. I go into work every day and I get to interview all of these amazing celebrities and artists that I've admired and watched for years."