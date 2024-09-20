Amanda Kloots Is 'Still Looking for The One' 4 Years After Late Husband's Tragic Death: 'I Believe in Love'
Amanda Kloots knows there's more love out there for her.
After tragically losing her husband, Nick Cordero, in July 2020 to COVID-19, The Talk host, 42, knows the best days are ahead of her.
"I’m still looking for The One," Kloots revealed during a recent interview. "I really believe in love and I believe that it’s still out there for me."
The late Bullets Over Broadway actor, who was 41 when he died, and the television personality share 5-year-old son Elvis, who keeps Kloots hopeful about the future. "He’s definitely given me his blessing," she said about her kiddo's reaction to her dating.
"And he always says it’s coming. That’s one of the running themes from readings that I’ve had, that it’s coming. ‘I know you’re lonely. It’s coming.’ I don’t know, we’ll see," she explained.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one was reportedly spotted on a date with actor Eric Dane earlier this summer. However, the two haven't been seen together since.
Kloots has been extremely candid on social media about dealing with grief. In an Instagram post in September, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared vintage pictures of Cordero on what would have been his birthday.
"This is a reminder that you are allowed to celebrate birthdays of people who are gone," she penned in the heartbreaking update. "Just because they died doesn’t mean you can’t remember the day they were born! Happy Birthday Nick Cordero! September 17th was a day the world got a little brighter! You were put on this earth for a reason and everyone who knew you loved you. We love you always!"
The single mom also commemorated the day they got married and shared video footage from the special moment. "Today would have been our seven-year wedding anniversary. This day used to be a very hard day for me however this is an example where time has helped grief, I celebrate it now! Our wedding day will always be one of the best days of my life. It was perfect in every way!" Kloots wrote in part.
"So here is our wedding video and a reminder that one day things won’t hurt as bad as they used to. That time, patience and practice can bring healing. That one day you can look at pictures and watch videos with a smile, even laugh, and be filled with love because love never ends," she concluded the post.
Life & Style conducted the interview with Kloots.