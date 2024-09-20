Amanda Kloots Is 'Still Looking for The One' 4 Years After Late Husband's Tragic Death: 'I Believe in Love'

The single mom also commemorated the day they got married and shared video footage from the special moment. "Today would have been our seven-year wedding anniversary. This day used to be a very hard day for me however this is an example where time has helped grief, I celebrate it now! Our wedding day will always be one of the best days of my life. It was perfect in every way!" Kloots wrote in part.

"So here is our wedding video and a reminder that one day things won’t hurt as bad as they used to. That time, patience and practice can bring healing. That one day you can look at pictures and watch videos with a smile, even laugh, and be filled with love because love never ends," she concluded the post.