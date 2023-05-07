Amanda Kloots Admits It's 'Really Hard' When Son Elvis Asks About Late Dad Nick Cordero

It’s been almost three years since Amanda Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero, passed away from COVID-19. Since then, the dancer has remained upbeat as she parents their son, Elvis, and keeps his legacy alive.

“We play his music. I incorporate Nick into everything we do. If we’re eating carrots for dinner, I say, ‘Who used to love carrots?’ and he goes, ‘Dada!’ Or I’ll kiss him a certain way and say, ‘Your Dada used to kiss you like this.’ All the little things that make Elvis feel like he knows his dad or he has his dad around him,” the blonde beauty shared in an interview.

To make matters worse, Elvis, 3, is asking about his later father, who died in 2020.