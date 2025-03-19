Amanda Knox Is 'Haunted' by Meredith Kercher 17 Years After She Was Killed: 'I Am Experiencing Survivor's Guilt'

In 2011, Knox was acquitted of the murder of Kercher after she spent four years behind bars in Italy for the crime. During the trial, she and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were found guilty. They were pressured into signing confessions, which they later retracted. Ultimately, DNA proved a man named Rudy Guede killed Kercher.

After leaving prison, Knox wanted to return to her normal life but told People that proved to be impossible due to paparazzi “stalking” her and “death threats” she received, but also because she “changed” since leaving society. She noted she was now the “girl accused of murder,” which would “forever” be her “legacy.”