Amanda Knox Is 'Haunted' by Meredith Kercher 17 Years After She Was Killed: 'I Am Experiencing Survivor's Guilt'

Composite photo of Amanda Knox and Meredith Kercher
Source: @amamaknox/Instagram; care of Kercher Family

Amanda Knox revealed she's 'haunted' by Meredith Kercher 17 years after she was killed.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Amanda Knox revealed she is still “haunted” by the spirit of Meredith Kercher, an English student and Knox's roommate who was murdered in Perugia in November 2007.

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: @amamaknox/Instagram

Amanda Knox said she's 'experiencing survivor's guilt.'

In 2011, Knox was acquitted of the murder of Kercher after she spent four years behind bars in Italy for the crime. During the trial, she and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were found guilty. They were pressured into signing confessions, which they later retracted. Ultimately, DNA proved a man named Rudy Guede killed Kercher.

After leaving prison, Knox wanted to return to her normal life but told People that proved to be impossible due to paparazzi “stalking” her and “death threats” she received, but also because she “changed” since leaving society. She noted she was now the “girl accused of murder,” which would “forever” be her “legacy.”

Photo of Meredith Kurcher
Source: Care of Kercher Family

Amanda Knox spent four years in jail for the murder of Meredith Kercher, a crime she did not commit.

“There’s always this subtext, like ‘Look at Amanda living her life while Meredith is dead,’” she further detailed on how her life got flipped upside down. “Any expression of life in my life is seen as an offense to the memory of my friend who got murdered.”

While this is frustrating for her, she acknowledged she “understands” how in “some people’s minds, Meredith's death is associated with my identity.”

Amanda Knox

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: @amamaknox/Instagram

Amanda Knox said she 'understands' why people associate Meredith Kercher's death with her identity.

"So many people only ever heard about her through that context,” Knox elaborated. “And so in their mind, my existence and her death are married to one. I don't necessarily think that that's a crazy thought, because I've had it, in how I am experiencing survivor's guilt and how I've come to process Meredith's death in terms of my life.”

Photo of Amanda Knox
Source: @amamaknox/Instagram

Amanda Knox is releasing her book on March 25.

Knox, who is gearing up for the release of her book Free: My Search for Meaning on March 25, explained love, time and being a criminal justice advocate have helped her heal from the trauma she went through.

"I think I have a more healthy relationship with the reality that in 2007, two young girls went to study abroad in Perugia, Italy, and one of them got to go home,” she reflected. “Fate flipped a coin, and one of us survived the experience. I'm incredibly grateful and lucky to have survived.”

Regardless, she detailed being “haunted” by Kercher — but not in the “bad way” she alleges some people try to project onto her.

“More in this benevolent spirit who is reminding me of the value of life, the privilege it is to live and the privilege it is to fight for your life,” she added. “Because she fought for hers."

