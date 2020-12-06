The man convicted of murdering 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher in November 2007 has been released from jail.

Rudy Guede, who was convicted for the crime back in 2008, has served 12 years of his 16-year sentence behind bars, and according to reports, permission has been granted by an Italian court to have the 34-year-old perform the remainder of his time doing community service for charities located in Viterbo, Italy.

Guede, who fled to Germany after Kercher’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in her home in the town of Perugia, is the only person definitely convicted of her murder.

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

Guede had already been given partial prison release in 2017 before he commenced work in the library of criminology center in Viterbo, where he was based up until the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Because of the health crisis, Umbria24 reported that the library was closed indefinitely, leading the convicted felon to volunteer for the Catholic charity, Caritas.

A judge has since entrusted him to social services, which his lawyer, Fabrizio Ballarini, believed was a sign of his client’s “high level of social integration” and “irreproachable conduct.”

Ballarini also revealed that Guede had been working on completing a master’s degree in historical sciences at Roma Tre University and that the decision made by the court was a deserving milestone for Guede, who has shown good behavior and remains “calm and socially well integrated.”

SEE CHILLING PHOTOS OF WEAPONS, $15K & MORE IN SCOTT PETERSON‘S CAR WHEN HE TRIED TO RUN AWAY BEFORE ARREST

“He will continue with his studies and will also carry on his work with Caritas,” Ballarini said. “He will live in an apartment in central Viterbo that has been made available for him.

“We are very satisfied with the decision which has come about because of my client’s desire and intelligence and who did not waste his time while in prison but put it to good use and studied hard.”

American student Amanda Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, who lived in the same house as Kercher, spent four years behind bars after initially being convicted of the latter’s murder.

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

Three of those years in prison for Knox were in relation to the defamation conviction she received for falsely accusing Patrick Lumumba, a local bar owner, of the crime.

The pair were later acquitted in 2011 only to be convicted again in 2014 by an appeals court in Florence, Italy. It was said that the notable injuries on Kercher’s body proved that Guede could not have acted on the crime alone, but Italy’s highest court went on to overturn the decision with a definitive ruling in 2015.

It was further claimed that the investigation concerning the murder of Kercher faced “stunning flaws” throughout, making it all the more difficult to convict Knox and Sollecito of having any involvement with the killing of the brunette.