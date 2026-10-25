Amanda Wagner's Shocking Exit From 'Will Trent': What Fans Need to Know
Oct. 25 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
In a surprising plot twist, Will Trent killed off Deputy Director Amanda Wagner, triggering a wave of reactions from fans and cast members alike. The episode aired on April 21, revealing Amanda’s murderer while the team coped with their profound loss.
In the aftermath of Amanda's death, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) tracked down her killer, Adelaide (Mallory Jansen), and located Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz). However, the absence of Amanda cast a shadow over the narrative.
Captain Heller Honored Amanda Wagner in an Emotional Eulogy
Evelyn Mitchell (LisaGay Hamilton) returned to honor Amanda, while Captain Heller (Todd Allen Durkin) delivered a touching eulogy. He described Amanda as “strict, intimidating, badass,” while fondly recalling her as “Wags” to those who knew her best.
Faith (Iantha Richardson) also shared her reflections on Amanda, emphasizing the mentor’s unwavering belief in her potential. "Well, Amanda had more faith in me than I did. She would always tell me to do better, to be better,” she remarked, recalling Amanda's ability to inspire others to grow.
Meanwhile, Will struggled to express his feelings about Amanda’s death, attempting but failing to articulate his thoughts into a recorder. This moment underscored the emotional weight of Amanda’s exit, which had fans stunned earlier this month.
Sonja Sohn Addressed Fan Reactions
Sonja Sohn, the actress who portrayed Amanda, faced backlash over her character's departure. She took to Instagram to address the reactions, admitting she was surprised by the response.
“Once you get the pink slip, it’s just a job,” she explained. “When you get a pink slip, you don’t ask about it. You just say goodbye.”
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The 'Will Trent' Star Teased Revelations in Her Upcoming Memoir
As she reflected on her departure, Sohn promised to share more about her experiences in her upcoming memoir. She hinted that her reflections would provide insights into the challenges actors face in the industry.
"[In my upcoming memoir, I get to talk about] the ins and outs of that and what comes with the business and all that,” she confirmed.
Sohn expressed gratitude towards her fans, stating, “I cannot adequately express the overwhelming gratitude I feel for the @willtrentabc fans who have poured their hearts out on my page.”