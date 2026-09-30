PHOTOS Amber Heard Fans Rave Actress Is 'Glowing' as She Shares Rare Photo From New Life in Spain After Leaving Hollywood Source: MEGA ; @amberheard/INSTAGRAM Amber Heard shared a rare photo after moving to Spain. Olivia Callanan Sept. 30 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amber Heard looks happier than ever! On Wednesday, September 30, the 40-year-old, who has largely stayed out of the public eye after leaving Hollywood, took to her Instagram to share a rare glimpse of her life in Spain.

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Source: @amberheard/INSTAGRAM Amber Heard sat down in a restaurant for the snap.

"Now this is my kind of wine list," she captioned the upload. In the photo, Heard seemed to be enjoying a meal out as she flipped through an extensive menu. She wore a satin red halter-neck top and pulled her blonde hair up into a messy updo as she beamed from ear to ear.

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'You’re Glowing, Miss Heard'

Source: MEGA Amber Heard's fans are happy to see she's 'healing.'

Her fans were quick to gush over the post in the comments section. "Healing and thriving," wrote one follower. Another said, "It’s amazing to see you happy and enjoying life, you deserve it so much Amber." "Love seeing that smile," commented a third, with a fourth adding, "You’re glowing Miss Heard!" A fifth admirer told the actress, "We need you back on our screens."

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Amber Heard Shared Another Update in June

Source: MEGA Amber Heard ran a marathon in June.

The last time Heard shared an update with her followers was on June 21 after running a marathon. The photo showed the star after she completed a 10K race in Madrid at the KLM Norte Sur event. Heard appeared happy as she beamed in a pink sports bra and matching running shorts after crossing the finish line. "First race glow 💕🇪🇸," she captioned the post. Another moment from the day captured her holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the run. "Nothing beats this feeling," she wrote across the sweet snap.

'She Wanted to Start Fresh'

Source: MEGA Amber Heard moved to Spain following her legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.