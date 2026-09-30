Amber Heard Fans Rave Actress Is 'Glowing' as She Shares Rare Photo From New Life in Spain After Leaving Hollywood
Sept. 30 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Amber Heard looks happier than ever!
On Wednesday, September 30, the 40-year-old, who has largely stayed out of the public eye after leaving Hollywood, took to her Instagram to share a rare glimpse of her life in Spain.
"Now this is my kind of wine list," she captioned the upload.
In the photo, Heard seemed to be enjoying a meal out as she flipped through an extensive menu. She wore a satin red halter-neck top and pulled her blonde hair up into a messy updo as she beamed from ear to ear.
'You’re Glowing, Miss Heard'
Her fans were quick to gush over the post in the comments section.
"Healing and thriving," wrote one follower.
Another said, "It’s amazing to see you happy and enjoying life, you deserve it so much Amber."
"Love seeing that smile," commented a third, with a fourth adding, "You’re glowing Miss Heard!"
A fifth admirer told the actress, "We need you back on our screens."
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Amber Heard Shared Another Update in June
The last time Heard shared an update with her followers was on June 21 after running a marathon.
The photo showed the star after she completed a 10K race in Madrid at the KLM Norte Sur event. Heard appeared happy as she beamed in a pink sports bra and matching running shorts after crossing the finish line.
"First race glow 💕🇪🇸," she captioned the post.
Another moment from the day captured her holding her eldest daughter, Oonagh, 5, shortly after completing the run. "Nothing beats this feeling," she wrote across the sweet snap.
'She Wanted to Start Fresh'
Heard stepped back from the Hollywood spotlight, choosing a quieter life in Spain, after her highly publicized legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The defamation case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, where she described being a survivor of domestic abuse, which Depp’s legal team disputed in court proceedings. She was found liable for defamation.
A source previously told People in April 2023 that the actress wanted a new life abroad after the trial ended and "couldn't wait to leave the U.S. with her daughter."
"She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy. The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country," the source continued. "She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated."