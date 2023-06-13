Amber Heard to Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Losing Dramatic Johnny Depp Trial 1 Year Ago
After a year away from the spotlight, Amber Heard is once again ready for her close-up!
According to reports, the actress is set to make her red carpet return on Saturday, June 24, at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, for the premiere of her supernatural thriller In The Fire.
It will mark the first time the mom-of-one, 37, participates in a public event since she lost her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp last June.
The Aquaman lead recently handed over the $1 million settlement she owed the Oscar nominee, 60, though as previously decided, all of the money will be donated to charity. One report claimed he's splitting the payment between the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.
As OK! reported, Heard moved to Spain once their stressful trial wrapped so she could have more privacy as she cares for daughter Oonagh Paige, 2.
"She missed her little girl. She is focused on raising her daughter," an insider shared after the drama ceased. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."
- Amber Heard Declares She 'Loves Living' in Spain, Claims to Have Movie Roles Lined Up After Johnny Depp Drama: Watch
- Unplanned Revenge? Amber Heard Can't Stop Smiling as Ex Johnny Depp Suffers 'Painful' Injury
- Johnny Depp Prepares for 'Comeback' After He Felt 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Grueling Amber Heard Trial
Heard recently told a reporter she hopes to stay in Madrid for the foreseeable future, noting, "I love living here."
When asked if she had any movies in the works, the blonde beauty replied, "Oh, yes. I keep moving forward. That’s life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Depp made his movie comeback at the recent Cannes Film Festival, where he received a standing ovation for his flick Jeanne du Barry. At a press conference, he touched on how the defamation trial took a toll on his career.
"Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted," admitted the dad-of-two.
"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all," he continued. "But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."
Deadline reported on Heard's red carpet return, while TMZ gave the scoop on Depp's donation.