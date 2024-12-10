Amber Heard Spotted Outside of Madrid Bakery After Announcing She's Expecting Baby No. 2: Photos
Amber Heard was seen leaving a local bakery in Madrid, Spain, with 3-year-old daughter Oonagh a few days after it was confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.
The Aquaman actress sported a casual look in a pair of light-wash jeans, a gray top and a warm winter trench coat. She accessorized the look with a pair of sunglasses and a black cap.
In one photo, Heard could be seen holding a large brown paper bag. Another photo revealed the actress smiling next to her vehicle, and a third snapshot showed the soon-to-be mother-of-two carrying a Peppa Pig backpack as she held her daughter's hand beside her.
The 3-year-old wore a striped pink pair of pants and a multi-colored jacket on the outing.
As OK! previously reported, Heard announced she was expecting her second child earlier this month.
"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage," the actress' rep said in a statement. "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."
The Rum Diary star's first child was conceived using donor sperm and a surrogate after she "decided I wanted to have a child," but also understood she wanted to do things on her own terms.
"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she said at the time. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
Heard left Hollywood with her little girl to seek a quieter life in Spain a few months after she was found liable for defamation against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The pair moved to Majorca in late 2022 before eventually settling in Madrid.
"Since moving to the city, she’s hired a tutor to help them improve their Spanish, and they’re now able to converse with friends," a source shared last year. "Most people she met in Spain either didn’t know about her past or didn’t care. She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbors."
The source added, "With Amber’s ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start. She thinks it’s the best decision for them both."